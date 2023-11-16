Press Releases

Governor Lamont Urges Connecticut's Semiconductor Industry To Take Advantage of Chips Manufacturing Incentive Funding Opportunities

Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development To Support Interested Semiconductor Industry Representatives Through the Connecticut Chips Consortium

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont is encouraging Connecticut’s semiconductor industry to submit applications to the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS) Manufacturing Incentive Program and to join the Connecticut CHIPS Consortium with the support of the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). Recognizing the role semiconductors play in driving innovation across industries, Governor Lamont is committed to supporting continued growth and technological advancement in the semiconductor industry as part of a broader economic vision focused on job creation and sustainable growth.

“With a demonstrated track record in advanced manufacturing, Connecticut is well-positioned to support a regional cluster of semiconductor firms interested in leveraging federal dollars to strengthen the regional semiconductor fabrication and supply chain,” Governor Lamont said. “By utilizing the CHIPS for America Fund opportunities, semiconductor firms can tap into the state’s skilled workforce and industry experience to drive transformative technological advancements for next-generation chips.”

Administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the CHIPS Act created the CHIPS for America Fund, appropriating $52.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry by reshoring the electronics supply chain as well as cutting-edge semiconductor research and development. Approximately $39 billion was appropriated for the CHIPS Manufacturing Incentives Program.

Funding will be made available across three Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs), two of which target semiconductor manufacturers and suppliers. Applications for commercial fabrication facilities and larger materials and equipment facilities (project expenditures over $300 million) are currently open and accepted on a rolling basis. A second NOFO will accept project concept plans for smaller supply chain projects between December 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024. A research and development-focused NOFO is expected for release in 2024.

Commercial fabrication or larger supply chain projects may request up to 35% of capital investment through a combination of grants, cooperative agreements, loans, and loan guarantees, and are required to demonstrate state or local support in the form of other cost-share incentives. Smaller supply chain projects are encouraged to request up to 10% of capital investment in the form of grants or cooperative agreements.

Semiconductor companies looking to expand or establish a presence in Connecticut are encouraged to explore available incentives and partner together under the Connecticut CHIPS Consortium. DECD’s Federal Funds team will provide technical assistance to prospective applicants, supporting the development of a statewide semiconductor workforce development strategy for the Connecticut CHIPS Consortium.

For more information on CHIPS manufacturing incentives, interested parties can visit DECD’s Connecticut CHIPS Consortium website, submit a preliminary interest form, or contact DECD’s Federal Funds team at CTFederalFunds@ct.gov.