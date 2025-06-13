LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & THE CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF THE ARTS DESIGNATE A CULTURAL DISTRICT IN FAIRFIELD

Today, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) announced it has approved Fairfield’s application to create a Cultural District in town.

The approved district, which encompasses Fairfield’s vibrant downtown and its historic town green, includes many diverse attractions, including the Fairfield Theatre Company, the Burr Mansion, Art/Place Gallery, the SHU Community Theatre, the Fairfield Museum and History Center, Fairfield County StoryLab, Three Roses Studio, Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts, the George Billis Gallery and The Studio Fairfield, among others.

"Today’s announcement showcases the talent, culture, beauty, and history that strengthen the unique character of Fairfield,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “I’m so incredibly excited to welcome the Town of Fairfield’s new cultural district to our growing list of cultural assets across the state. Congratulations to Fairfield and to all who made this designation possible!”

Cultural Districts are walkable areas of a city or town that feature numerous cultural facilities, activities and/or assets. These vibrant areas draw visitors from other towns and states and serve as a hub for residents to congregate and interact. Cultural districts:

Promote and encourage artists, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses

Promote tourism and increase visitation

Improve the quality of life for residents

Strengthen distinctive character of communities

Drive economic growth and expand the tax base

Highlight local culture and history

program A requirement of theis the city or town must establish a Cultural District Commission that manages all aspects of the district.

“I’ve been fortunate to have spent many hours on and around the beautiful historic Fairfield Green over my years in Connecticut. When you stand behind the beautiful new Fairfield Museum and History Center and close your eyes just a little bit, you can see and feel the architectural bones of Connecticut’s past. Fairfield’s deep sense of place has an immersive effect on residents and visitors alike,” said Liz Shapiro, DECD’s Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums.

“The Town of Fairfield has a vibrant arts community and a rich history of supporting the arts,” said First Selectman Bill Gerber. “We are thrilled to receive the state’s Cultural District designation, demonstrating our belief in how art in all its forms—music, theater, painting, sculpture and more—contributes to our quality of life.”

“We are truly honored and excited to receive State recognition of our downtown cultural district,” said Fairfield Arts Commission Chair Charlie MacDonald. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Connecticut Office of the Arts to promote and advance the arts in Fairfield.”