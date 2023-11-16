$6.6 Million For Regina Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 17 - Released on November 16, 2023

Today, the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety announced $5.7 million to the City of Regina through the Municipal Police Grants program. This grant will support 44 existing police service positions in the community.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance is also providing $900,000 for five positions as part of the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan initiative. This brings the total of the Regina Police Service Funding Agreement to $6.6 million for 49 police positions in 2023-24.

"We value our collaborative partnership with the Regina Police Service," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "The province is committed to protecting Saskatchewan people and communities, and this investment will support several policing programs in the Regina Police Service."

The funding for Regina supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community. Government is providing Regina with $114,400 in new funding this year for an additional PACT position.

Funding also supports the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) program, which is dedicated to the investigation of online child exploitation.

"The City of Regina is grateful to the province for their ongoing support of the Regina Police Service," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "We are committed to building a safer community for our residents, and the Municipal Police Grant enables the Regina Police Service to coordinate and expand their delivery of critical services to meet the evolving needs of our city."

"The Regina Police Service works around the clock to investigate criminal activity and proactively address crime and victimization in our community," Regina Police Service Acting Chief Dean Rae said. "Continued support from the Province of Saskatchewan, through this grant, funds a number of positions at Regina Police Service which are integral in this work. The province's commitment to public safety and well-being through this grant is invaluable for our police service and for our community."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

