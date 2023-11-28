National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching Sets the Standard for Health Coach Training and Education
Setting the Gold Standard: NBHWC Approves Health and Wellness Coach Training Programs, Elevating the Profession and Ensuring Training & EducationSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) is proud to announce its commitment to setting the highest standard in health and wellness coaching education and training. With a focus on approving high-quality training and education programs, NBHWC has reached a significant milestone by approving more than 125 health and wellness coach training programs, setting the gold standard for the health and wellness coaching profession.
The health and wellness coaching industry is rapidly growing, and as it does, the need for standardized training, education, practical skill development, and assessment is increasingly vital. NBHWC is at the forefront of this effort and focused on ensuring that individuals aspiring to become health and wellness coaches receive top-tier education, preparing them for a successful career backed by the NBC-HWC credential.
Jennifer Lundman, Director of Program Approval at NBHWC, emphasized the organization's commitment to standards and quality education, stating, "At NBHWC, we are dedicated to ensuring that aspiring health and wellness coaches have access to the highest quality education and training through NBHWC Approved Training and Education Programs. Programs completing the rigorous approval process demonstrate that they are ready and able to provide theory and knowledge of health and wellness coaching in addition to supporting coaching student skill development with ongoing faculty support, mentorship, and feedback. This intensive review and approval process ensures that coaching students are provided with both the knowledge and practical skills they need to make a real impact on people's health and well-being."
The NBHWC Approved Training Programs vary in their approach and specialties while all adhering to the comprehensive program approval standards set by NBHWC. These standards encompass various aspects of health and wellness coaching education and include instructional delivery of health and wellness coaching competencies, practical skills development, faculty qualifications, and assessment methods. To review the full Program Approval standards, please visit NBHWC Program Approval Standards.
One significant advantage of graduating from an NBHWC Approved Training Program is the opportunity to sit for the National Board Certification Exam. In collaboration with the National Board of Medical Examiners, NBHWC offers a National Board Certification Exam that assesses the knowledge and skills of health and wellness coaches. Successful completion of this exam demonstrates a high level of competence in the field and provides graduates with a competitive edge in their careers.
By establishing and upholding these rigorous standards, NBHWC is both elevating the health and wellness coaching profession and ensuring the well-being of individuals who seek the guidance of National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches.
The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching was established in 2012 with the mission to champion the advancement of health and wellness coaching through evidence-informed standards of education, training, credentialing and research. In 2017, NBHWC, in collaboration with the National Board of Medical Examiners, launched the first-ever board certification exam for health & wellness coaches. Today, there are over 9,400 National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coaches proudly holding the esteemed NBC-HWC credential, practicing across various healthcare settings, employee wellness programs, and in the private and public sectors.
