NBHWC Continues to Professionalize the Health & Wellness Coaching Industry by Providing the National Board Certification

National Board Certification is reflected in the NBC-HWC credential.SAN DIEGO, CA, AMERICA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC), a nonprofit affiliate of NBME, is proud to announce the addition of over 670 new National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coaches to the coaching community, bringing the total number to nearly 9,000. This milestone highlights the importance of training, education, and assessment standards for the health and wellness coaching industry.
The NBHWC establishes and maintains standards for the education, training, and board certification of health and wellness coaches, resulting in the NBC-HWC credential. The certification process requires rigorous training and assessment provided by over 115 NBHWC-approved programs, ensuring that coaches have the necessary skills and knowledge to guide individuals towards better health and well-being. Training programs are provided by universities, community colleges and in the private sector, and are located throughout the country.
Working with a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach can help individuals improve their habits and achieve short and long-term health goals. Coaches partner with clients to develop personalized plans based on their unique needs and preferences, providing support, motivation, and accountability along the way.
According to NBHWC’s Executive Director, Leigh-Ann Webster, “as the occurrence of chronic diseases continues to grow, and the importance of lifestyle decisions are considered by Americans, the demand for health and wellness coaches is increasing. It is essential to have standardized training and certification processes for the industry to ensure that coaches are qualified to provide effective coaching services. The NBHWC is committed to upholding these standards and continuing to advance the field of health and wellness coaching.”
If you are interested in working with a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, the NBHWC offers a directory of board certified coaches on their website at https://nbhwc.org. By working with a board certified coach, you can take a proactive approach to your health and well-being and achieve your goals with the support and guidance of a qualified professional.
About the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC): NBHWC created national standards for the profession of health and wellness coaching in 2015, and began board certifying health and wellness coaches, in collaboration with NBME, in 2017. There are currently more than 8,980 National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coaches practicing across health care, employee wellness programs, and in the private and public sectors.
