Juuli Announces Revolutionary Multi-Currency IBAN Account and Debit Card For Freelancers – Coming in 2024
Juuli Unveils Game-Changing Multi-Currency IBAN Account & Debit Card for Freelancers in 2024LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juuli, a leader in financial technology and invoicing solutions for freelancers, in a bold move set to redefine the future of financial technology, announces the 2024 launch of its most ambitious project to date: a state-of-the-art multi-currency IBAN account and debit card. This launch is not just a product release; it's a declaration of a new era in the fintech industry tailored to freelancers.
Unique Features and Benefits for Freelancers
● Multi-Currency IBAN accounts: IBAN accounts will facilitate the management of necessary transactions for sending and receiving funds
● Debit cards: Debit cards are the key to enabling access to everyday spending
All these features will come on top of the current product portfolio of invoicing and payment management, both of which have already started gaining momentum among the freelancer community.
Customer-Centric Design
"Coming from the same space, we understand the evolving needs of our customers which has been central to the development of our multi-currency IBAN account and debit card," said Burcin Gungor, CEO of Juuli. "Our multi-currency IBAN account and debit card are manifestations of our vision to revolutionize the landscape for the everyday financial needs of our unique user base - entrepreneurs, individual workers and freelancers"
Partnerships and Collaborations
Juuli has partnered with leading financial institutions and technology providers which will be made known in the upcoming months. Ensuring a seamless and expansive service network, these collaborations are key to delivering an unmatched user experience in expanding the product portfolio available to them.
Looking Ahead
As a whole, the unique combination of financial technology and virtual company services will set a new tone for the global freelancer ecosystem. As we approach the 2024 launch, Juuli will continue to innovate and expand its offerings, staying at the forefront of the digital finance revolution.
About Juuli
Juuli is a leading fintech platform dedicated to revolutionizing freelancer invoicing and payments. With a focus on speed, convenience, and financial empowerment, Juuli is poised to transform the freelance economy. Freelancers can invoice and receive payments from anywhere in the world without the need to establish a company, all under a pay-as-you-go model with no hidden costs.
For more information about Juuli and to join the platform, please visit www.juuli.io
Burcin Cakmak Gungor
Juuli OÜ
+1 424-535-6193
