FloridaCommerce Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Measure Impact of Damage Caused by South Florida Coastal Storm

Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce and the State Emergency Response Team (SERT) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to the coastal storm that affected Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties on November 15-16. Survey responses will allow the state to expedite recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of affected businesses.

Businesses can complete the survey online by visiting www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “South Florida Coastal Storm” from the dropdown menu.

If you need additional assistance with your business, please email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com.

###