Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Funding Awards in Community Transit Grant Program  

Organization Name 

Summary 

Total Award  

211 United Way 

Taxi rides for seniors & people with disabilities to access health & human services in Framingham, Ashland, and Natick. MWRTA dial-a-ride customers will be referred to MWRTA. Riders who are eligible will get a ride but will be referred to apply for ADA for the future. Riders not eligible for dial-a-ride will be given rides. 

$49,500 

Acton 

Update and improve the existing multi-town transportation coordination system by hiring a transportation consultant to create a transportation strategic plan, manage the RFP process, and guide the Town through implementation 

$32,000 

Acton 

Maintain shared dispatch for 3 towns & increase to pre-covid level of operations 

$100,000 

Attleboro Norton YMCA 

Consortium providing Uber rides to partner agency consumers unable to use other transit options to access critically needed services. 

$38,610 

BAT 

Continue paratransit services to the towns of Avon, Stoughton, and the city of Brockton beyond BAT's ADA corridor 

$50,000 

BAT 

Continue microtransit service to the town of Rockland, which provides essential lifeline service to the town and improving multimodal access in the region. 

$322,500 

Bridgewater 

Microtransit service for Bridgewater’s older adults, individuals with a disability, and Bridgewater State University students in-need 

$288,658 

Brookline 

The Senior Center will expand the current transportation programs to offer better and more streamlined service.  

$100,000 

BRTA 

Service provided to help people learn to travel independently via bus 

$10,572 

BRTA 

Offer new medical paratransit transportation to seniors in rural communities that currently have no service 

$137,532 

CATA 

Continue offering life-sustaining dialysis transportation from Cape Ann to Beverly and add a connection to the MBTA RIDE service for ADA paratransit customers 

$58,854 

Dedham 

Support and expand COA transportation operations 

$25,134 

GATRA 

Long -distance non-emergency medical transportation to older adults and/or persons with disabilities who are unable to take other options 

$125,000 

Great Barrington 

Continued funding for rideshare technology 
and dispatch/scheduling software to support microtransit operations 

$20,000 

Great Barrington 

Demand-response shared-ride microtransit 
system providing rides to communities in Southern Berkshire County, with a focus on serving older adults and people with disabilities 

$215,004 

Greater Lynn Senior Services 

Continuing funding to provide travel training and driver cessation support for older adults and people with disabilities in the North Shore 

$115,960 

Groveland 

Support COA transportation operations 

$5,000 

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard 

Subsidized on-demand rides for Older Adults and individuals with disabilities for essential (medical) and enrichment trips on Martha’s Vineyard. 

$50,460 

Heathy Aging Martha’s Vineyard 

Salary of an island-wide Mobility Manager available to work with Agencies, Older Adults & Transportation Providers to identify the right solution at the right time to transport Older Adults from Point A to Point B. 

$81,017 

Hilltown Community Development Corporation 

Continue Hilltown Driver Pool program to supplement the van and offer demand response, donation-based rides for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities in a rural area that need help getting to medical appointments and grocery stores 

$14,407 

Hull 

Provide tech training and travel training to improve ease of use and access to transportation options for older adults who are not driving, transitioning to not driving, are unfamiliar with technology or modify driving habits. 

$4,720 

Irish Pastoral Centre 

Expand internal capacity to reduce transportation-related barriers by establishing a mobility management program including travel navigation training, volunteer driver programs, administrative support to access voucher programs, and transportation resource sharing. 

$71,570 

Lexington 

Support the operations of the Lexpress 

$200,000 

LRTA 

Expanding LRTA’s partnerships with community organizations including councils on aging, commissions on disabilities, and other advocacy groups to expand transportation opportunities through greater cooperation and coordination of services 

$40,000 

Marblehead 

Support COA transportation operations 

$45,000 

MART 

MART will create up-to-date video content for outreach and training for the purpose of expanding community knowledge about MART services, with a focus on COAs. 

$35,200 

MART 

MART will contract with UMass Boston for its team of Gerontologists to conduct a validation study regarding Council on Aging (COA) travel patterns and needs in the 25 communities MART serves. Aging adults and individuals who use COA services will directly contribute data and feedback that will drive transportation enhancements in our region 

$80,000 

MBTA 

Development of digital teaching/training/information tools for the Mobility Center’s Travel Training Program 

$200,000 

MeVa 

The MV Travel Ambassador Program will increase access to MeVa's full range of free public transit services for older adults and people with disabilities through enhanced travel training.  

$100,000 

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living 

Support to use a van for grocery shopping during midday when it is not in use.  

$24,678 

MWRTA 

Continuing funding for MWRTA's Transitions and Outreach Program (TOP), which enhances equity by empowering populations to include a combination of MWRTA services safely and effectively into their travel itinerary. 

$100,000 

MWRTA 

Maintain and enhance Catch Connect service within the Golden Triangle neighborhood on weekends. The service is primarily used by older adults and people with disabilities and provides beyond ADA transportation for MetroWest Ride customers. MWRTA will also improve the microtransit app to make it more usable for older adults and people with disabilities. App updates will also be made available without additional cost to other subrecipients who use the app 

$250,000 

Mystic Valley Elder Services 

information, education, & referral about transportation resources north of Boston 

$96,834 

Needham Community Council 

On-demand transportation to important appointments in and around Needham 

$48,600 

Northern Essex Elder Transport 

Regional volunteer driver program for medical trips for older adults in partnership with 13 Councils on Aging 

$38,000 

Newton 

On-demand rides for seniors and people with disabilities through NewMo 

$190,000 

North Attleboro 

Driver and trip escort for seniors to travel on a town-owned bus for walking trips, medical appointments and other trips designed to reduce isolation and enable food and entertainment choices to destinations not served by GATRA 

$30,000 

North Reading 

A call center/transportation coordinator will help residents identify their transportation options, provide tech training for residents to schedule their own rides, and when gaps in service exist, facilitate ride assignment between 3 local backup options including volunteer drivers. The call center/coordinator and custom software will match riders with appropriate transportation providers.  

$68,000 

North Reading 

North Reading will expand its driver service hours to enable 2 vans to be on the road at a time as needed, to help meet the demand for out-of-town trips, especially for wheelchair users. Additional funds will support mileage stipends for volunteer drivers (budgeted as part of contract services), and vendor fares (TNC, taxi or NEMT) for qualifying off-hours trips or when a staff or volunteer driver is unavailable. 

$20,000 

Old Colony Planning Council 

Regional volunteer driver program in partnership with area Councils on Aging 

$30,000 

Outer Cape Community Solutions 

Outer Cape Community Solutions will convene a Regional Transportation Work Group to enhance mobility across the Outer Cape, starting with a needs assessment of transportation available to older adults and persons with disabilities in the most rural communities on Cape Cod 

$24,992 

PVTA 

Funds for COAs to provide additional senior service 

$209,391 

PVTA 

PVTA’s Travel Training Program includes personalized one-to-one instruction, group orientation, and train-the -trainer sessions for human service agencies. 

$107,073 

Rutland 

Launch a new COA transportation program to supplement existing options and fill gaps in the transportation network 

$75,477 

SCM 

Funds will be used for driver salaries for rides for older adults in the Somerville, Cambridge, Medford areas 

$36,000 

Shrewsbury 

Support COA transportation operations 

$25,000 

Somerville Cambridge Elder Services 

Provide advice and information, schedule and authorize taxi rides, and complete and submit MassHealth documentation (PT1s) for older adults in the Somerville/Cambridge area to promote greater access to comfortable, safe, and flexible transportation that supports independent living  

$75,600 

South Shore Community Action Council 

Funding to support SSCAC to continue rebuilding their post-pandemic service capacity 

$150,000 

Sudbury 

In partnership with MWRTA, expand Catch Connect to Sudbury to expand mobility for older adults and residents with a disability 

$74,865 

Town of Ware 

Empowering community members and facilitating connections by providing information about transportation options in the area and mobility management and transportation coordination resources 

$54,560 

Town of Ware 

Operating funding for the Quaboag Connector, which aims to improve health outcomes for residents of the Quaboag Region by providing accessible, affordable transportation options to older adults, people with disabilities, and other residents as space allows who otherwise would not be able to access healthcare, employment, groceries, and other community resources. 

$209,245 

TPP 

Consortium providing Lyft rides to partner agency consumers to employment, medical appointments, substance use disorder treatment, adult education, grocery stores, and social/spiritual engagements. 

$110,000 

WRTA 

Additional service to Worcester for older adults and people with disabilities in 21 outlying communities 

$17,000 

WRTA 

Service to Worcester for older adults and people with disabilities in Holden when the COA vehicle is not available 

$10,000 

WRTA 

Employment transportation for older adults and people with disabilities in Southbridge, Spencer, Sturbridge, and Webster, allowing others on an incidental use basis as space allows. 

$45,000 

