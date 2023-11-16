Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Funding Awards in Community Transit Grant Program
Organization Name
Summary
Total Award
211 United Way
Taxi rides for seniors & people with disabilities to access health & human services in Framingham, Ashland, and Natick. MWRTA dial-a-ride customers will be referred to MWRTA. Riders who are eligible will get a ride but will be referred to apply for ADA for the future. Riders not eligible for dial-a-ride will be given rides.
$49,500
Acton
Update and improve the existing multi-town transportation coordination system by hiring a transportation consultant to create a transportation strategic plan, manage the RFP process, and guide the Town through implementation
$32,000
Acton
Maintain shared dispatch for 3 towns & increase to pre-covid level of operations
$100,000
Attleboro Norton YMCA
Consortium providing Uber rides to partner agency consumers unable to use other transit options to access critically needed services.
$38,610
BAT
Continue paratransit services to the towns of Avon, Stoughton, and the city of Brockton beyond BAT's ADA corridor
$50,000
BAT
Continue microtransit service to the town of Rockland, which provides essential lifeline service to the town and improving multimodal access in the region.
$322,500
Bridgewater
Microtransit service for Bridgewater’s older adults, individuals with a disability, and Bridgewater State University students in-need
$288,658
Brookline
The Senior Center will expand the current transportation programs to offer better and more streamlined service.
$100,000
BRTA
Service provided to help people learn to travel independently via bus
$10,572
BRTA
Offer new medical paratransit transportation to seniors in rural communities that currently have no service
$137,532
CATA
Continue offering life-sustaining dialysis transportation from Cape Ann to Beverly and add a connection to the MBTA RIDE service for ADA paratransit customers
$58,854
Dedham
Support and expand COA transportation operations
$25,134
GATRA
Long -distance non-emergency medical transportation to older adults and/or persons with disabilities who are unable to take other options
$125,000
Great Barrington
Continued funding for rideshare technology
and dispatch/scheduling software to support microtransit operations
$20,000
Great Barrington
Demand-response shared-ride microtransit
system providing rides to communities in Southern Berkshire County, with a focus on serving older adults and people with disabilities
$215,004
Greater Lynn Senior Services
Continuing funding to provide travel training and driver cessation support for older adults and people with disabilities in the North Shore
$115,960
Groveland
Support COA transportation operations
$5,000
Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard
Subsidized on-demand rides for Older Adults and individuals with disabilities for essential (medical) and enrichment trips on Martha’s Vineyard.
$50,460
Heathy Aging Martha’s Vineyard
Salary of an island-wide Mobility Manager available to work with Agencies, Older Adults & Transportation Providers to identify the right solution at the right time to transport Older Adults from Point A to Point B.
$81,017
Hilltown Community Development Corporation
Continue Hilltown Driver Pool program to supplement the van and offer demand response, donation-based rides for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities in a rural area that need help getting to medical appointments and grocery stores
$14,407
Hull
Provide tech training and travel training to improve ease of use and access to transportation options for older adults who are not driving, transitioning to not driving, are unfamiliar with technology or modify driving habits.
$4,720
Irish Pastoral Centre
Expand internal capacity to reduce transportation-related barriers by establishing a mobility management program including travel navigation training, volunteer driver programs, administrative support to access voucher programs, and transportation resource sharing.
$71,570
Lexington
Support the operations of the Lexpress
$200,000
LRTA
Expanding LRTA’s partnerships with community organizations including councils on aging, commissions on disabilities, and other advocacy groups to expand transportation opportunities through greater cooperation and coordination of services
$40,000
Marblehead
Support COA transportation operations
$45,000
MART
MART will create up-to-date video content for outreach and training for the purpose of expanding community knowledge about MART services, with a focus on COAs.
$35,200
MART
MART will contract with UMass Boston for its team of Gerontologists to conduct a validation study regarding Council on Aging (COA) travel patterns and needs in the 25 communities MART serves. Aging adults and individuals who use COA services will directly contribute data and feedback that will drive transportation enhancements in our region
$80,000
MBTA
Development of digital teaching/training/information tools for the Mobility Center’s Travel Training Program
$200,000
MeVa
The MV Travel Ambassador Program will increase access to MeVa's full range of free public transit services for older adults and people with disabilities through enhanced travel training.
$100,000
Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living
Support to use a van for grocery shopping during midday when it is not in use.
$24,678
MWRTA
Continuing funding for MWRTA's Transitions and Outreach Program (TOP), which enhances equity by empowering populations to include a combination of MWRTA services safely and effectively into their travel itinerary.
$100,000
MWRTA
Maintain and enhance Catch Connect service within the Golden Triangle neighborhood on weekends. The service is primarily used by older adults and people with disabilities and provides beyond ADA transportation for MetroWest Ride customers. MWRTA will also improve the microtransit app to make it more usable for older adults and people with disabilities. App updates will also be made available without additional cost to other subrecipients who use the app
$250,000
Mystic Valley Elder Services
information, education, & referral about transportation resources north of Boston
$96,834
Needham Community Council
On-demand transportation to important appointments in and around Needham
$48,600
Northern Essex Elder Transport
Regional volunteer driver program for medical trips for older adults in partnership with 13 Councils on Aging
$38,000
Newton
On-demand rides for seniors and people with disabilities through NewMo
$190,000
North Attleboro
Driver and trip escort for seniors to travel on a town-owned bus for walking trips, medical appointments and other trips designed to reduce isolation and enable food and entertainment choices to destinations not served by GATRA
$30,000
North Reading
A call center/transportation coordinator will help residents identify their transportation options, provide tech training for residents to schedule their own rides, and when gaps in service exist, facilitate ride assignment between 3 local backup options including volunteer drivers. The call center/coordinator and custom software will match riders with appropriate transportation providers.
$68,000
North Reading
North Reading will expand its driver service hours to enable 2 vans to be on the road at a time as needed, to help meet the demand for out-of-town trips, especially for wheelchair users. Additional funds will support mileage stipends for volunteer drivers (budgeted as part of contract services), and vendor fares (TNC, taxi or NEMT) for qualifying off-hours trips or when a staff or volunteer driver is unavailable.
$20,000
Old Colony Planning Council
Regional volunteer driver program in partnership with area Councils on Aging
$30,000
Outer Cape Community Solutions
Outer Cape Community Solutions will convene a Regional Transportation Work Group to enhance mobility across the Outer Cape, starting with a needs assessment of transportation available to older adults and persons with disabilities in the most rural communities on Cape Cod
$24,992
PVTA
Funds for COAs to provide additional senior service
$209,391
PVTA
PVTA’s Travel Training Program includes personalized one-to-one instruction, group orientation, and train-the -trainer sessions for human service agencies.
$107,073
Rutland
Launch a new COA transportation program to supplement existing options and fill gaps in the transportation network
$75,477
SCM
Funds will be used for driver salaries for rides for older adults in the Somerville, Cambridge, Medford areas
$36,000
Shrewsbury
Support COA transportation operations
$25,000
Somerville Cambridge Elder Services
Provide advice and information, schedule and authorize taxi rides, and complete and submit MassHealth documentation (PT1s) for older adults in the Somerville/Cambridge area to promote greater access to comfortable, safe, and flexible transportation that supports independent living
$75,600
South Shore Community Action Council
Funding to support SSCAC to continue rebuilding their post-pandemic service capacity
$150,000
Sudbury
In partnership with MWRTA, expand Catch Connect to Sudbury to expand mobility for older adults and residents with a disability
$74,865
Town of Ware
Empowering community members and facilitating connections by providing information about transportation options in the area and mobility management and transportation coordination resources
$54,560
Town of Ware
Operating funding for the Quaboag Connector, which aims to improve health outcomes for residents of the Quaboag Region by providing accessible, affordable transportation options to older adults, people with disabilities, and other residents as space allows who otherwise would not be able to access healthcare, employment, groceries, and other community resources.
$209,245
TPP
Consortium providing Lyft rides to partner agency consumers to employment, medical appointments, substance use disorder treatment, adult education, grocery stores, and social/spiritual engagements.
$110,000
WRTA
Additional service to Worcester for older adults and people with disabilities in 21 outlying communities
$17,000
WRTA
Service to Worcester for older adults and people with disabilities in Holden when the COA vehicle is not available
$10,000
WRTA
Employment transportation for older adults and people with disabilities in Southbridge, Spencer, Sturbridge, and Webster, allowing others on an incidental use basis as space allows.
$45,000