Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Funding Awards in Community Transit Grant Program  

211 United Way Taxi rides for seniors & people with disabilities to access health & human services in Framingham, Ashland, and Natick. MWRTA dial-a-ride customers will be referred to MWRTA. Riders who are eligible will get a ride but will be referred to apply for ADA for the future. Riders not eligible for dial-a-ride will be given rides. $49,500

Acton Update and improve the existing multi-town transportation coordination system by hiring a transportation consultant to create a transportation strategic plan, manage the RFP process, and guide the Town through implementation $32,000

Acton Maintain shared dispatch for 3 towns & increase to pre-covid level of operations $100,000

Attleboro Norton YMCA Consortium providing Uber rides to partner agency consumers unable to use other transit options to access critically needed services. $38,610

BAT Continue paratransit services to the towns of Avon, Stoughton, and the city of Brockton beyond BAT's ADA corridor $50,000

BAT Continue microtransit service to the town of Rockland, which provides essential lifeline service to the town and improving multimodal access in the region. $322,500

Bridgewater Microtransit service for Bridgewater’s older adults, individuals with a disability, and Bridgewater State University students in-need $288,658

Brookline The Senior Center will expand the current transportation programs to offer better and more streamlined service. $100,000

BRTA Service provided to help people learn to travel independently via bus $10,572

BRTA Offer new medical paratransit transportation to seniors in rural communities that currently have no service $137,532

CATA Continue offering life-sustaining dialysis transportation from Cape Ann to Beverly and add a connection to the MBTA RIDE service for ADA paratransit customers $58,854

Dedham Support and expand COA transportation operations $25,134

GATRA Long -distance non-emergency medical transportation to older adults and/or persons with disabilities who are unable to take other options $125,000

Great Barrington Continued funding for rideshare technology

and dispatch/scheduling software to support microtransit operations $20,000

Great Barrington Demand-response shared-ride microtransit

system providing rides to communities in Southern Berkshire County, with a focus on serving older adults and people with disabilities $215,004

Greater Lynn Senior Services Continuing funding to provide travel training and driver cessation support for older adults and people with disabilities in the North Shore $115,960

Groveland Support COA transportation operations $5,000

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard Subsidized on-demand rides for Older Adults and individuals with disabilities for essential (medical) and enrichment trips on Martha’s Vineyard. $50,460

Heathy Aging Martha’s Vineyard Salary of an island-wide Mobility Manager available to work with Agencies, Older Adults & Transportation Providers to identify the right solution at the right time to transport Older Adults from Point A to Point B. $81,017

Hilltown Community Development Corporation Continue Hilltown Driver Pool program to supplement the van and offer demand response, donation-based rides for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities in a rural area that need help getting to medical appointments and grocery stores $14,407

Hull Provide tech training and travel training to improve ease of use and access to transportation options for older adults who are not driving, transitioning to not driving, are unfamiliar with technology or modify driving habits. $4,720

Irish Pastoral Centre Expand internal capacity to reduce transportation-related barriers by establishing a mobility management program including travel navigation training, volunteer driver programs, administrative support to access voucher programs, and transportation resource sharing. $71,570

Lexington Support the operations of the Lexpress $200,000

LRTA Expanding LRTA’s partnerships with community organizations including councils on aging, commissions on disabilities, and other advocacy groups to expand transportation opportunities through greater cooperation and coordination of services $40,000

Marblehead Support COA transportation operations $45,000

MART MART will create up-to-date video content for outreach and training for the purpose of expanding community knowledge about MART services, with a focus on COAs. $35,200

MART MART will contract with UMass Boston for its team of Gerontologists to conduct a validation study regarding Council on Aging (COA) travel patterns and needs in the 25 communities MART serves. Aging adults and individuals who use COA services will directly contribute data and feedback that will drive transportation enhancements in our region $80,000

MBTA Development of digital teaching/training/information tools for the Mobility Center’s Travel Training Program $200,000

MeVa The MV Travel Ambassador Program will increase access to MeVa's full range of free public transit services for older adults and people with disabilities through enhanced travel training. $100,000

Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living Support to use a van for grocery shopping during midday when it is not in use. $24,678

MWRTA Continuing funding for MWRTA's Transitions and Outreach Program (TOP), which enhances equity by empowering populations to include a combination of MWRTA services safely and effectively into their travel itinerary. $100,000

MWRTA Maintain and enhance Catch Connect service within the Golden Triangle neighborhood on weekends. The service is primarily used by older adults and people with disabilities and provides beyond ADA transportation for MetroWest Ride customers. MWRTA will also improve the microtransit app to make it more usable for older adults and people with disabilities. App updates will also be made available without additional cost to other subrecipients who use the app $250,000

Mystic Valley Elder Services information, education, & referral about transportation resources north of Boston $96,834

Needham Community Council On-demand transportation to important appointments in and around Needham $48,600

Northern Essex Elder Transport Regional volunteer driver program for medical trips for older adults in partnership with 13 Councils on Aging $38,000

Newton On-demand rides for seniors and people with disabilities through NewMo $190,000

North Attleboro Driver and trip escort for seniors to travel on a town-owned bus for walking trips, medical appointments and other trips designed to reduce isolation and enable food and entertainment choices to destinations not served by GATRA $30,000

North Reading A call center/transportation coordinator will help residents identify their transportation options, provide tech training for residents to schedule their own rides, and when gaps in service exist, facilitate ride assignment between 3 local backup options including volunteer drivers. The call center/coordinator and custom software will match riders with appropriate transportation providers. $68,000

North Reading North Reading will expand its driver service hours to enable 2 vans to be on the road at a time as needed, to help meet the demand for out-of-town trips, especially for wheelchair users. Additional funds will support mileage stipends for volunteer drivers (budgeted as part of contract services), and vendor fares (TNC, taxi or NEMT) for qualifying off-hours trips or when a staff or volunteer driver is unavailable. $20,000

Old Colony Planning Council Regional volunteer driver program in partnership with area Councils on Aging $30,000

Outer Cape Community Solutions Outer Cape Community Solutions will convene a Regional Transportation Work Group to enhance mobility across the Outer Cape, starting with a needs assessment of transportation available to older adults and persons with disabilities in the most rural communities on Cape Cod $24,992

PVTA Funds for COAs to provide additional senior service $209,391

PVTA PVTA’s Travel Training Program includes personalized one-to-one instruction, group orientation, and train-the -trainer sessions for human service agencies. $107,073

Rutland Launch a new COA transportation program to supplement existing options and fill gaps in the transportation network $75,477

SCM Funds will be used for driver salaries for rides for older adults in the Somerville, Cambridge, Medford areas $36,000

Shrewsbury Support COA transportation operations $25,000

Somerville Cambridge Elder Services Provide advice and information, schedule and authorize taxi rides, and complete and submit MassHealth documentation (PT1s) for older adults in the Somerville/Cambridge area to promote greater access to comfortable, safe, and flexible transportation that supports independent living $75,600

South Shore Community Action Council Funding to support SSCAC to continue rebuilding their post-pandemic service capacity $150,000

Sudbury In partnership with MWRTA, expand Catch Connect to Sudbury to expand mobility for older adults and residents with a disability $74,865

Town of Ware Empowering community members and facilitating connections by providing information about transportation options in the area and mobility management and transportation coordination resources $54,560

Town of Ware Operating funding for the Quaboag Connector, which aims to improve health outcomes for residents of the Quaboag Region by providing accessible, affordable transportation options to older adults, people with disabilities, and other residents as space allows who otherwise would not be able to access healthcare, employment, groceries, and other community resources. $209,245

TPP Consortium providing Lyft rides to partner agency consumers to employment, medical appointments, substance use disorder treatment, adult education, grocery stores, and social/spiritual engagements. $110,000

WRTA Additional service to Worcester for older adults and people with disabilities in 21 outlying communities $17,000

WRTA Service to Worcester for older adults and people with disabilities in Holden when the COA vehicle is not available $10,000