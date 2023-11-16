Submit Release
Virginia Beach Video Production Agency Named Recipient of Excellence Award

2023 Communicator Award of Excellence recipient Kevin Makes Sense Media

2023 Communicator Award of Excellence

Virginia Beach video production and branding firm Kevin Makes Sense Media, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Communicator Award for Excellence.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES , November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Beach video production and branding firm Kevin Makes Sense Media, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Communicator Award for Excellence. The agency received the award for the video “The ONE Place” produced for Northern Virginia based D.C. Prime. The video has been the recipient of multiple international awards in 2023.

"This has been a fantastic year for not only our firm, but most importantly for our clients and the results that we have gotten them”, said founder and President Kevin Neff. “It’s an honor to be recognized with other winners the likes of national entities AARP, HBO Max, Bank of America and others.”

About The Communicator Awards – The Communicator Awards are the leading global awards program honoring creative excellence for marketing and communications professionals. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition recognizing the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and design. The 29th Annual Communicator Awards received around 3,000 entries from ad agencies, digital agencies, production firms, in-house creative & communications professionals, graphic designers, design firms, and public relations firms.

About Kevin Makes Sense Media – Kevin Makes Sense Media is an award-winning video production, creative, and branding firm located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Their outside the box creativity makes them the branding and marketing firm of choice for those select businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking to stand out from the competition while growing their exposure, influence and following. They provide custom multi-media solutions for local, regional, and national clients. Learn more: https://kevinmakessense.com/

