Ternion Uses New FLAMES Unreal Engine Option to Develop a Flight Simulator and CGF Simulation with Unique Capabilities
Ternion’s flight simulator and computer-generated forces simulation demonstrate features and capabilities not available in other flight simulators and CGFs.
This flight simulator and CGF simulation allows a degree of visual and physical realism that is not otherwise possible, giving the pilot a more realistic flight experience while training.”HUNTSVILLE, AL, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ternion Corporation has developed a flight simulator and a computer-generated forces (CGF) simulation using its FLAMES Simulation Framework and the new FLAMES Unreal Engine Option that demonstrate features and capabilities that are not available in other flight simulators and CGFs.
— Brad Spearing, Ternion president and FLAMES product manager
“Because Unreal Engine is directly integrated into the FLAMES-based CGF, the Unreal Engine-based flight simulator and the CGF operate within identical synthetic environments. This allows a degree of visual and physical realism that is not otherwise possible, giving the pilot a more realistic flight experience while training,” said Brad Spearing, Ternion president and FLAMES product manager. “In addition, the open and flexible architecture of FLAMES and Unreal Engine allows such simulators to be developed and upgraded very quickly at a tiny fraction of the cost of developing most simulators. This will allow more warfighters to have access to the simulators they need to maintain their operational readiness.”
The tight coupling between the flight simulator and the CGF allows systems onboard the aircraft, such as sensors, trackers, weapon systems, and electronic warfare systems, to be simulated within the CGF using the highly advanced modeling environment provided by FLAMES. This allows processes that are difficult or impossible to simulate in other flight simulators, such as complex electronic warfare, to be simulated with ease, making the simulator a more accurate representation of a real aircraft.
Ternion’s new FLAMES Unreal Engine Option tightly integrates FLAMES, a constructive simulation framework, with Unreal Engine, an advanced real-time 3D creation tool, to create a powerful and flexible framework for the creation of serious games and 3D, entity-level constructive and virtual simulations. The development software for both FLAMES and Unreal Engine is available for free.
A working prototype of Ternion’s flight simulator and CGF simulation will be on display in Ternion’s Booth #2220 at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training event, from November 27 to December 1, in Orlando, Florida. After the conference, Ternion will make the source code to the application-specific parts of the flight simulator and CGF simulation available for free upon request.
About Ternion Corporation
Ternion Corporation is the developer of FLAMES and an expert in developing custom, FLAMES-based simulations for government and commercial organizations worldwide. FLAMES is a family of commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software products that provide a framework for developing custom constructive and virtual simulations and interfaces between live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) simulations. For more information on FLAMES, visit flamesframework.com. For more information on Ternion’s projects, visit ternion.com.
