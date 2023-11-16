ECS Designing New Virtual Empathy Soft Skills Training Products for Frontline Workers
ECS is developing Virtual Empathy Soft Skills Training that supports the development of soft skills for frontline personnel dealing with social challenges.
This innovative, immersive technology is not typically available or used to its potential when providing frontline workers training, mental health resources, and scenarios such as those in VESST.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engineering & Computer Simulations (ECS) is developing a new portfolio of Virtual Empathy Soft Skills Training (VESST) that supports the development of a variety of soft skills that frontline personnel must employ during challenging situations involving sensitive subject matter. These immersive and realistic scenarios portray interactions dealing with current social challenges including racism, extremism, discrimination, harassment, and more and could potentially include training regarding sexual assault prevention and suicide awareness prevention.
— Waymon Armstrong, ECS founder/CEO
“ECS is leveraging over 25 years of expertise delivering training for the Department of Defense and government clients and the last six years developing immersive empathy training to create VESST,” explains Waymon Armstrong, ECS founder/CEO. “This innovative, immersive technology is not typically available or used to its full potential when providing county-level frontline workers training, mental health resources, and scenarios such as those in VESST.”
Set in realistic, immersive environments, learners interact with high-fidelity avatars that portray nuanced and evocative responses within engaging lessons and intensive conversations. The avatars deliver immediate reactions to a learner’s choices, showing the consequences of bad decisions, and the benefits of utilizing empathy, emotional intelligence, and interpersonal skills. VESST provides front-line personnel with a safe space in both clinical and non-clinical settings to navigate the challenges of identifying empathetic interactions, learn from their mistakes, and develop strategies for managing outcomes.
The latest in the VESST product line uses Unreal Engine 5-based MetaHumans technology, combined with motion capture and artificial intelligence enabling rapid development and ultra-high realism. Supported delivery platforms include desktop, mobile, and virtual reality.
A working prototype of VESST and related projects from the product line will be available to see in ECS’ Booth #1113 at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC), the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training event, from November 27 to December 1 in Orlando, Florida.
About ECS
ECS is an award-winning global training and technology solutions company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida with operations in Huntsville, Alabama and San Antonio, Texas. An industry innovator with a vast portfolio of training programs, ECS is a trusted provider of training, maintaining, and sustaining military service members, frontline workers, and commercial clients around the world. http://www.ecsorl.com/
Lynne Garrow
Capital Communications & Consulting
+1 407-595-1978
lynne@mycapitalcommunications.com