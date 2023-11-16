ZaynFi Expands to Base Network, Opening Access to Base for the 2 Billion Muslim Market
ZaynFi’s expansion into Base network enables shariah-conscious investors a pathway to participate in the excitement and growth that is happening on the Base network”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZaynFi, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) stablecoin yield platform for the global muslim market, announces its strategic expansion to Coinbase’s Base network. The expansion onto Base network aligns with ZaynFi’s mission to simplify DeFi yield generation for the next billion users. Through its new Quick Vault feature, ZaynFi now offers Single Asset Earning, Active Strategies, and a hassle-free Stablecoin yield farming experience.
— Syakir Hashim
Earlier in 2023, ZaynFi raised a pre-seed funding round from notable investors including 500 Global and UK-based, Islamic Finance Guru’s Cur8 Capital, reinforcing its role in building the protocol-layer for shariah-compliant DeFi globally.
ZaynFi is lining up a seed funding round with several strategic investors aligned with the vision of bringing shariah-compliant DeFi products for the 2 Billion global muslim market.
Syakir Hashim, Core Contributor at ZaynFi, remarks on the company's progress: "We were attracted by the growth at Coinbase’s Base network which has been remarkable, with the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the network increasing significantly to around $300 Million within months of its August launch this year. ZaynFi’s expansion into Base network enables shariah-conscious investors a pathway to participate in the excitement and growth that is happening on the Base network. We're committed to making DeFi accessible to shariah-conscious investors worldwide."
This expansion signifies ZaynFi's commitment to innovation and inclusivity in the Decentralized Finance sector, offering shariah-compliant DeFi solutions. ZaynFi’s recent integration with Takadao affirms the importance of protocol-layer solutions in creating a vibrant DeFi ecosystem for the global muslim market.
For more information about ZaynFi and its solutions, please visit https://zayn.fi
