ZaynFi Sets Shariah DeFi Standards As The 1st DeFi Protocol Accredited by Amanie Advisors
This is the first time that Shariah governance around DeFi’s yield taxonomy has been established. This will open up the world of DeFi to a large underserved community”SINGAPORE, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZaynFi, a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol focused on simplifying yield-generation within DeFi, has received Shariah approval from Amanie Advisors, a leading global shariah advisory firm. The approval makes the ZaynFi protocol the first DeFi platform to receive such certification, paving the way for greater adoption of DeFi within the global Muslim market.
The Shariah approval by Amanie Advisors confirms that ZaynFi's protocol complies with Islamic Finance principles, providing a trusted and transparent platform for Muslims who wish to engage in DeFi activities. This approval represents a significant milestone for the DeFi industry, which sets the standards for Shariah governance within the industry.
"We are grateful to receive the shariah certification from Amanie Advisors. We are on a mission to simplify DeFi for the masses and we are delighted that with this certification, we expand the reach of our products into the global muslim market," said ZaynFi's Core Contributor, Syakir Hashim.
“This is the first time that Shariah governance around DeFi’s yield taxonomy has been established. This will open up the world of DeFi to a large underserved community” added Syakir.
ZaynFi has recently launched the beta version of its product on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) to a select group of early users. The product offers users a chance to earn above-market yields with their stablecoins while reducing exposure to the volatility commonly associated with cryptocurrencies.
