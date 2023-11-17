Carbonis Inc. Partners with TL Natural Gas Holdings to Forge a Path for Sustainable Corporate Practices
SHERIDAN, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonis Inc., a leading consulting firm specializing in carbon credit solutions, is proud to announce a comprehensive collaboration with TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited (stock code 8536.HK), a Hong Kong publicly listed company. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both firms to foster sustainable business practices and contribute positively to the fight against climate change.
Key aspects of this collaboration include:
1. Expert Consultancy Services: Carbonis Inc. will provide TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited with consultancy services, sharing its deep expertise in the realm of carbon credits. This includes guidance on project developments and investments related to all types of carbon credits, enabling the company to enhance its sustainability initiatives effectively.
2. Commitment to Carbon Neutrality: As part of its advisory role, Carbonis Inc. will assist TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited in fulfilling its pledge to become carbon neutral. This assistance extends to meeting the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting obligations, reflecting the high standards both entities place on corporate responsibility.
3. Mutual Support and Promotion: Both Carbonis Inc. and TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited will engage in mutual support to promote each other’s business within the industry. This includes sharing valuable insights and information regarding community events, fostering a closer relationship that benefits both parties and the broader community.
Dr. William TiEN, CEO of Carbonis Inc., stated, “We are excited to embark on this journey with TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited. Our collaboration is set to become a beacon of progress in the industry, promoting not only business excellence but also environmental sustainability.”
LIU Yong Cheng, Chairman of TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited, expressed, “This strategic partnership with Carbonis Inc. is a milestone for our company. We are confident that with Carbonis’s expertise, we will advance our commitment to making a significant impact on our carbon footprint and ESG endeavors.”
Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any securities. Neither Carbonis Inc. nor TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited will be responsible for any reliance upon this press release for investment decisions.
For more about TL Natural Gas Holdings Limited’s press release: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/gem/2023/1117/2023111701321_c.pdf
TIEN CHWAN HOA
