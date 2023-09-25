Carbonis Inc. Leads the Way in Carbon Credits Digitization with Expansion into Asia and New Strategic Partnerships
Carbonis Inc. Announces Groundbreaking Expansion into Asia and Strategic Partnerships to Revolutionize the Carbon Credits Market
Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG)SHERIDAN , WYOMING , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonis Inc., a Wyoming-based company at the forefront of the digitized carbon credits industry, is proud to announce its latest developments in the field, including a significant expansion into Asia and strategic partnerships that promise to revolutionize the carbon credit ecosystem.
With the mission of fostering a sustainable future, Carbonis Inc. is dedicated to providing innovative solutions in the realm of real-world assets (RWA) and carbon credits. This recent expansion and collaboration underscore Carbonis Inc.'s commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.
Expansion into Asia:
Carbonis Inc. has extended its global footprint by establishing a new subsidiary in Singapore, strategically positioning itself to serve the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. This expansion allows Carbonis Inc. to better meet the increasing demand for digitized carbon credits and environmental solutions in the region.
Strategic Partnerships:
Over the past two months, Carbonis Inc. has forged critical partnerships with countries and organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability. These partnerships include Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, Japan, and Ghana. These alliances aim to develop new decentralized carbon standards and the innovative Carbon ETF, which promises to transform the carbon credit landscape.
Carbonis Inc. is thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with countries that share its vision of a greener, more sustainable planet. Together, they will work towards setting new industry benchmarks for environmental responsibility and carbon credit transparency.
Blockchain Software Development Partnership:
Carbonis Inc. is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Axis Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMARKETS: AXTG), a leader in blockchain software development. Axis Technologies Group Inc. will spearhead the development of a new blockchain infrastructure, including a carbon-neutral Layer 1 solution based on Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus. This cutting-edge blockchain will serve as the foundation for Carbonis Inc.'s revolutionary Carbonis World platform.
The Carbonis World platform will offer a seamless, transparent, and efficient ecosystem for digitized carbon credits, allowing for easy tracking and trading of carbon assets. This platform is poised to make a significant impact on the carbon credit industry, providing a robust foundation for sustainable growth.
Carbonis Inc. invites stakeholders, investors, and environmental enthusiasts worldwide to join in this exciting journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. Together with its partners and supporters, Carbonis Inc. is determined to pave the way for a world where carbon credits play a pivotal role in combating climate change.
About Carbonis Inc.:
Carbonis Inc. is a pioneering company dedicated to digitizing real-world assets, with a strong focus on carbon credits and environmental sustainability. Based in Wyoming, USA, Carbonis Inc. is committed to leveraging blockchain technology and strategic partnerships to drive positive change in the fight against climate change.
Disclaimer:
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of Carbonis Inc. as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Carbonis Inc. Such statements reflect the current views of Carbonis Inc. with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Carbonis Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
TIEN CHWAN HOA
Carbonis Inc
+ +1917-725-2138
email us here