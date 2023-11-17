Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,006 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Foodie Treats to Enjoy The Best of LA

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward gift cards for coffee, juice/smoothies, and wine shops in LA www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward gift cards for coffee, juice/smoothies, and wine shops in LA www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward gift cards for coffee, juice/smoothies, and wine shops in LA www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward gift cards for coffee, juice/smoothies, and wine shops in LA www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com

For Parents and Grandparents who love to gift kids sweet experiences; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn the sweetest treat cooking school for kids www.KidsBakeSweets.com

For Parents and Grandparents who love to gift kids sweet experiences; participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to earn the sweetest treat cooking school for kids www.KidsBakeSweets.com

R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Shopping Gift Card

Are you a Sweet Foodie....Love Really Good Food, and Party for GOOD? Join the Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to drink for Good (coffee, juice, wine), enjoy the sweetest baked goodies (bread and desserts), and party at The Best Food Event in LA; we've created the sweetest rewards for foodies just like you."

It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches 'The Sweetest Treats;' to inspire participation in 'R4Good's' referral program and help generate more proceeds to fund sweet American causes, and reward generous gift cards to LA's Sweetest Shops.

Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "Mom, have a sweet talented foodie kid? Participate in our referral program to earn 'Kids Bake Sweets;' $2500 gift card to the best cooking school and $1000 for supermarket so kids can bake at home too."

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!

Are You a Sweet Foodie, Live in LA and Love Sweet Treats? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet American causes; and earn the sweetest gift cards to drink for good (coffee, juices/smoothies, wine), enjoy baked goodies (bread, desserts), tickets to party for good (Food Festival); or forgo rewards to earn gourmet food and cooking school gift cards to learn more visit our website www.TheSweetestFoodies.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Foodie Treats to Enjoy The Best of LA

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more