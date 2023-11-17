Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Foodie Treats to Enjoy The Best of LA
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America; and earn the sweetest reward gift cards for coffee, juice/smoothies, and wine shops in LA www.LovetoDrinkforGood.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Shopping Gift Card
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to drink for Good (coffee, juice, wine), enjoy the sweetest baked goodies (bread and desserts), and party at The Best Food Event in LA; we've created the sweetest rewards for foodies just like you."
It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good launches 'The Sweetest Treats;' to inspire participation in 'R4Good's' referral program and help generate more proceeds to fund sweet American causes, and reward generous gift cards to LA's Sweetest Shops.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "Mom, have a sweet talented foodie kid? Participate in our referral program to earn 'Kids Bake Sweets;' $2500 gift card to the best cooking school and $1000 for supermarket so kids can bake at home too."
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!
Are You a Sweet Foodie, Live in LA and Love Sweet Treats? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet American causes; and earn the sweetest gift cards to drink for good (coffee, juices/smoothies, wine), enjoy baked goodies (bread, desserts), tickets to party for good (Food Festival); or forgo rewards to earn gourmet food and cooking school gift cards to learn more visit our website www.TheSweetestFoodies.com
