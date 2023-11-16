Evotix Honored with RepVue Reppy Award for Top Sales Organization

As EHS&S transforms, businesses must remain agile and adapt to new regulations and regulatory shifts.

Evotix earns a RepVue Reppy Award as a top 5 London sales organization for customer service excellence, outstanding results and elevating workplace safety.

As a purpose-led business, our vision is to not only create solutions for our customers to have healthier and happier work environments, but for this to permeate into the way we work at Evotix.” — Ben Woodruff, Evotix’s senior vice president of global sales

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company, today was recognized with a RepVue Reppy Award as a Top 5 sales organization in London for the second half of 2023. This accolade underscores Evotix's ongoing commitment to building a world-class sales team dedicated to fostering trust and respect among potential customers and achieving impressive sales growth.

"The Reppy Award is a testament to the hard work, innovation and customer-first approach that our sales team consistently brings to the table," said Ben Woodruff, Evotix’s senior vice president of global sales. "Our team brings value to clients starting with the first client contact to contract closure, consistently exceeding expectations and truly partnering in their success.”

RepVue, a fast-growing sales organization ratings platform, selects winners from nearly 20,000 sales organizations. Evotix stood out for its commitment to providing an environment where sales employees have the highest potential to achieve greatness in their careers. Winners are measured on culture, leadership, professional development, compensation, diversity and overall employee sentiment.

"Being acknowledged as one of the top sales organizations in London is not just an achievement for our sales team but reflects our company’s broader vision to invest in the coaching and development of its employees. As a purpose-led business, our vision is to not only create solutions for our customers to have healthier and happier work environments, but for this to permeate into the way we work at Evotix,” said Woodruff.

Evotix’s all-in-one EHS management software is a no-code and highly adaptable platform that centralizes incident management, audits and inspections, risk mitigation and enhances regulatory compliance and data management. Evotix's platform automates manual workflows and digitizes procedures and forms to improve operational efficiencies. Real-time data and detailed reports provide clients with actionable insights to make informed decisions.

Evotix's mobile health and safety app provides workers easy, on-the-spot access to sustainability and compliance training and safety guidelines.

About Evotix

Evotix, now a combined business unit with the EHS&S division of SAI360, offers a comprehensive suite of EHS & ESG software and services for mid-size and enterprise clients. The highly configurable platform features extensive functionality to help organizations create a safer, smarter and more sustainable workplace. Whether looking to streamline EHS activities or expand sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities, Evotix’s solution is fully adaptable to an organization’s current and evolving needs. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 600 clients worldwide across industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, transport, warehousing, housing, education, public service, mining and metals, energy, utilities and engineering. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.



Two Bald Guys Talking Safety Podcast