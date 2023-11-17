UltraCrete’s Pothole Positivity Partnership

Handing over the charity cheque The best in pothole repair Another cheque for charity!

TAMWORTH , STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UltraCrete, part of the award-winning Instarmac Group, are proud to share their commitment to giving back through their Pothole Positivity Partnership campaign.

With each purchase of UltraCrete Permanent Pothole Repair, Permanent Pothole Repair Wet and Tough Patch® between June 2023 and August 2023, UltraCrete donated to support five tremendous charities.

With the support of their customers, UltraCrete are delighted to have donated £1,400 to each of their incredible charity partners – Simon’s Heroes, ecobirmingham, Changes Tamworth, Band of Builders and The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity.

UltraCrete places huge value on giving back to their local community as well as supporting the construction industry, and that is why these five charities are so special.

Simon’s Heroes is a Tamworth-based charity which aims to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference to local children in need. Another Staffordshire based charity supported by UltraCrete is Changes Tamworth – a user-led mental health charity providing a unique recovery and wellbeing service to those in mental distress.

Band of Builders deliver life-enhancing projects for tradespeople and their families across the UK who are dealing with life’s most challenging circumstances.

To help further support the construction industry, UltraCrete also partnered with The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity – a charity that provides emotional, physical and financial wellbeing support to the construction industry and their families.

In line with their sustainability commitments, UltraCrete are also committed to creating a greener future. ecobirmingham is passionate about creating a sustainable city and give the people of Birmingham the tools to take positive environmental action.

On UltraCrete’s Pothole Positivity Partnership campaign, Richard Moss, Head of Civils at Instarmac, commented: “With so many potholes on the UK road network and limitations on budgets, it’s nice to bring some positivity and give back to worthwhile causes.”

UltraCrete are proud to be empowering Communities, one pothole at a time!

To find out more about each of the charities, please visit youtube.com/UltracreteProducts.

For more information on how Instarmac are giving back to their local community, please visit instarmac.co.uk