Reinventing The Wheel – How Software Is Driving Change in the Automotive Industry's Transition to Electric Vehicles

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Cambashi research into the automotive industry reveals that the industry is undergoing a profound transformation as it embraces Electric Vehicles (EVs) to address climate change and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. The shift towards EVs not only marks a change in propulsion, but also underscores a growing commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness.

At the forefront of this revolution is the critical role that software plays in designing, manufacturing, and operating vehicles. Unlike traditional vehicles, EVs rely extensively on sophisticated software to manage intricate components such as lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, regenerative braking systems, and power distribution units.

The complexity of software integration poses a significant challenge for the industry. According to Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, the multitude of modules developed by different companies in various languages creates a substantial hurdle. The traditional outsourcing model, while effective for mechanical systems, faces limitations in agility and control when applied to software-intensive EVs.

In response to these challenges, automakers are increasingly shifting towards in-house software development. This strategic move empowers OEMs to gain control over critical software components, fostering greater autonomy, flexibility, and the ability to tailor solutions to their unique needs. This shift towards vertical integration mirrors successful models, like Tesla's, ensuring seamless cohesion between software and vehicle design.

“However, transitioning from outsourced software to in-house development presents its own set of challenges”, said Joe Brooker, senior industry analyst, Cambashi. “The industry must now attract and retain software engineering talent, navigating the competition with the tech sector, known for its dynamic work environments and attractive compensation packages. To bridge this gap, automakers are diversifying benefits packages, fostering work-life balance, and forming partnerships with educational institutions and tech accelerators.”

Maintaining a balance between traditional manufacturing expertise and new software capabilities is crucial. The industry recognizes the need for a mix of skills to ensure the integration of software does not compromise safety-critical systems.

