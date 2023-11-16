Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Earns Five-Star Status from Federal Government
MADISON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Madison has earned a five-star overall rating as awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The five-star rating includes several factors that include past department of health inspections, staffing ratings, and clinically-based quality measures.
Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is currently the only subacute skilled nursing and rehabilitation center with a five-star overall rating in Davidson County.
“We are so incredibly proud and thankful for each and every Creekside Center team member whose dedication has made this prestigious, nation-wide achievement possible,” shared Brandi Cox, Administrator of Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has also earned a five-star rating for overall quality measures, scoring “much above average” in quality measures for both long-stay and short-stay patients.
According to Medicare.gov, 0% of Creekside Center short-stay patients were admitted for an outpatient emergency room visit, well below state and national averages of 12.7% and 12.5%, respectively. Creekside Center also scored significantly better than state and national averages for categories that include patient re-hospitalization rates, medication management, and skin integrity assessments.
“Our five-star rating is a compilation of unparalleled commitment by our team, support from our incredible partners-in-care from the community, and our beloved residents and patients who have trusted us to provide them with the highest level of care possible in the state of Tennessee and beyond,” Cox offered.
Creekside Center boasts a signature patient concierge services program to anticipate the needs of patients and residents upon their arrival to the center.
“Serving as a listening ear, the concierge services department at Creekside Center will follow patients throughout their healing journey, assisting with any needs and wishes a patient or their family may have or need to ensure that they are absolutely comfortable while they receive the best care from our team,” shared a representative from Creekside Center administration.
As part of the CareRite Centers Network, Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing and its eight sister communities in the Tennessee region are incredibly passionate about caring for our amputee patients.
We are proud to offer our signature in-house Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, alongside Paralympic Gold Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler, offering additional resources for our vascular and diabetic populations, as well as those who could benefit from their “Keep Moving Forward” mantra.
Oehler and Schaffhauser provide mentorship, training, and motivation throughout our patient’s recovery process. The Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program provides training and education. Through their motivational and inspiring approach, Oehler and Schaffhauser teach skills and techniques to amputees so they can achieve their highest level of strength and mobility; a key component of the CareRite approach- rehabilitate, rejuvenate, and recover.
What’s next for Creekside Center?
We are proud to partner with Celebrity Chef and Food Network star, Anne Burrell in 2024.
“We are so thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Chef Anne Burrell as we continue to elevate the standards of healthcare and provide our patients with the most delicious, and nutritious cuisine while they heal and recover,” shared a CareRite Centers spokesperson.
CareRite Centers is a Network of subacute skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers that serve communities across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service and guest experience, CareRite Centers proudly thanks all team members network-wide for their unprecedented commitment to those served.
If you are interested in a VIP press interview please feel free to contact us at: contactus@careritecenters.com
Ashley Romano
