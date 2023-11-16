Avive Solutions Emerges Victorious in the 2023 NY Product Design Awards: Season 2
Once again, the NY Product Design Awards takes pride in serving as a stage to celebrate and recognize outstanding designers and their contributions, exemplified by Avive Solutions.”BRISBANE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 NY Product Design Awards has unveiled its full list of winners for the second competitive season of 2023, marking another year of groundbreaking innovations and design excellence. The awards program, dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding product design across various industries, brought together designers, innovators, and industry leaders from around the world.
— Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA)
Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the NY Product Design Awards was established to recognize and empower designers who make the world better through their creations. The competition, receiving more than 1,500 entries in the year 2023, attracted a diverse range of entries, representing a wide array of industries, from consumer electronics and fashion to home goods and sustainable design.
Among a multitude of aspiring participants, Avive Solutions secured victory, earning a prestigious Silver award within the Medical Devices & Technology - Medical Devices category for the Avive Connect AED. Rory Beyer, co-founder and COO of Avive Solutions shared, “We are thrilled to be a Silver Winner for the 2023 NY Product Design Awards. Avive was created to make a real impact on the dismal survival rates of sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S. By rethinking the design of an automated external defibrillator (AED), the Avive Connect AED is an integral piece of our revolutionary system of response designed to save more lives.”
"The competition is thrilled to extend its heartfelt congratulations to every winner, applauding them for their remarkable contributions that illuminate the path forward in the realm of modern product design," commented Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). "Their design philosophy, focused on user-friendliness and tangible advantages, serves as an inspiring example for all."
IAA enlisted a panel of industry experts to serve as jurors, aiming to ensure impartiality and maintain rigorous evaluation standards. This jury had the responsibility of identifying exceptional submissions and bestowing awards and recognition upon them, with the aspiration of raising the industry's standards of excellence. Additionally, IAA received nominations from esteemed professionals to be considered as potential jurors.
Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process
The awards were committed to ensuring fairness in their judging process, and one strategy employed to achieve this was to incorporate a diverse range of perspectives. To accomplish this, a panel of 12 jurors representing 11 different countries was assembled. These jurors are esteemed experts in their respective fields and are affiliated with renowned companies, including Creative Art Director of Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre de Mello Collares, Managing Director/Co-Founder of LR Seoul - Joon Kwon, Associate Creative Director at MullenLowe - Renato Barreto, Industrial Designer at Arena Design Studio - Elham Mirzapour, and Executive Director of Design at Futuredge Design Studio - Arvin Maleki, to name a few.
To enhance fairness, the competition utilized a blind judging approach. This method entailed evaluating each entry in isolation, shielded from the influence of other submissions, allowing the jurors to form unbiased opinions. This approach ensured that winners were determined solely based on their individual merits. The evaluation process was also conducted in alignment with cutting-edge industry benchmarks, establishing a dynamic and progressive tone for the entire competition.
Participation of International Brands
The NY Product Design Awards also received submissions from renowned companies such as COLORPIK INC, petit cochon Manufaktur GmbH, Maya Romanoff, Beijing AIQI Technology Co., LTD., Vargov®Design, SCHULLIN, HP Inc., Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados, Lilienthal Berlin, iBenzer, Hyundai Motor Company, NIU Technologies, and Sichuan ZhuoYue Cultural Creativity Development Co., Ltd.
Among the participants, there were also entrants who crafted works for famous companies that were part of the competition. These entrants showcased their talents while working with household names such as SieMatic, Sichuan University Museum, MITSUBISHI ESTATE RESIDENCE CO., LTD., Western Downs Regional Council, Taitung County Government, BainUltra, Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., and EverGrain.
From the multitude of competitors, each bearing company affiliations with their entries, Avive Solutions stood out as the triumphant contender, captivating the jury's admiration with their submission.
"As the design industry continually evolves and the competition reaches new heights annually, we eagerly anticipate witnessing the influx of exceptional works in the years to come."
About International Awards Associate (IAA)
Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.
About Avive Solutions, Inc
Avive Solutions is a new kind of AED company. We are revolutionizing sudden cardiac arrest response with our innovative platform that brings together a 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind software solutions. With our award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, we are the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in nearly 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, our software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to communities with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and getting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, we are on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Our versatile platform is designed to meet the needs of all types of industries - schools, gyms, places of worship, any size business and even your home. Join us on our mission to save lives and learn more at https://avive.life/.
