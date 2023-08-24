Avive Solutions’ innovative automated external defibrillator, Avive Connect AED, honored with design awards at IDEA 2023
New connected, accessible and user-friendly AED recognized with top honors for Avive and partner NewDealDesign
Our goal at Avive is to transform how we respond to cardiac arrest emergencies, and the Avive Connect AED is the centerpiece in accomplishing that.”BRISBANE, CA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc, in partnership with NewDealDesign, announced the win of two Gold awards for the Avive Connect AED™, in the categories of Service Design and Medical & Health of the 2023 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). IDEA is one of the world’s most prestigious design awards programs held by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) to honor achievements in industrial design that bring benefit to users, clients and society. With top honors from IDEA, the Avive Connect AED joins the ranks of top prior winners in the product design field including the Square Contactless + Chip Reader, quip’s Refillable Floss Pick, the 15-inch MacBook Pro from Apple and more.
— Rory Beyer, co-founder and COO of Avive
“We are honored to receive the Gold Awards from IDEA and be recognized by IDSA for the Avive Connect AED,” shared Rory Beyer, co-founder and COO of Avive. “Our goal at Avive is to transform how we respond to cardiac arrest emergencies, and the Avive Connect AED is the centerpiece in accomplishing that. We had a fantastic partnership with NewDealDesign to rethink how an AED should be designed, with the goal of increasing accessibility, usability, and approachability. These design elements can make the difference between life and death.”
Avive Solutions is revolutionizing sudden cardiac arrest response with its innovative ecosystem that brings together a new, 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind technology to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. With its award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, Avive is the first new company to make available an AED in the U.S. in more than 20 years. Portable, accessible, and connected, Avive created one of the most advanced AEDs in the industry. The device is smaller and lighter than any other AED on the market and brings forth never before seen features on an AED that improve the life saving capabilities of any bystander.
“We are proud to partner with Avive to develop such a progressive life-saving device, combining design, technology and digital service levels never seen before in the AED market. NewDealDesign is a strategic technology design agency specializing in defining, designing, developing and delivering brands, products and services for the greater good of our society - for our team, there is no better case to celebrate than the Avive AED design excellence” commented Gadi Amit, the President and Principal designer of NewDealDesign LLC.
The International Design Excellence Awards recognize the world’s best designs by highlighting products and services that encourage, inspire, and push industries forward. The two IDEA Gold awards were presented to Avive Solutions and NewDealDesign at the International Design Conference’s IDEA Winner Ceremony and Gala held in New York City, New York on August 23, 2023. In addition to receiving the Gold awards, the Avive Connect AED will be entered into the permanent collection at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI.
About Avive Solutions, Inc
Avive Solutions is a new kind of AED company. We are revolutionizing sudden cardiac arrest response with our innovative platform that brings together a 21st-century AED device and first-of-its-kind software solutions. With our award-winning product, the Avive Connect AED, we are the first new company to bring an AED to market in the U.S. in nearly 20 years. Focused on portability, accessibility and connectivity, the Avive Connect AED is one of the most advanced products in the industry. Additionally, our software solutions not only make owning and managing AEDs simple, they also deliver a comprehensive cardiac arrest response solution to communities with the goal of increasing bystander intervention, decreasing time-to-defibrillation, and getting valuable data to the people who need it, when they need it. Founded in 2017, we are on a mission to empower bystanders, first responders, and 911 telecommunicators to provide lifesaving care as quickly and easily as possible. Our versatile platform is designed to meet the needs of all types of industries - schools, gyms, places of worship, any size business and even your home. Join us on our mission to save lives and learn more at https://avive.life/.
About NewDealDesign, LLC
NewDealDesign LLC is a San Francisco based Strategic Technology design agency building brilliant brands, systems, products and experiences. We are among the most awarded design teams in the country and a National Design Award honoree, setting the pace of design using digital technology for a better world. Uniquely positioned to understand the tech world’s complexities, we mold strategic thinking with tactical brilliance to achieve bold market impact, clearly exceeding expectations. Founded in 2000, our team of designers, strategists and engineers merge wisdom, craft, and lively dialog into tangible brands, products and experiences challenging convention. Simply put, we make things work beautifully! https://www.newdealdesign.com
