WYO 223/Terry Ranch Road is open to live traffic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have opened Wyoming Highway 223/Terry Ranch Road south of Cheyenne to live vehicle traffic.

The project began in March and included a total bridge replacement over the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) at milepost .86. The new structure is longer to accommodate future UPRR tracks and wider to accommodate 12 foot lanes and 4 foot shoulders.

Other work included milling, asphalt pavement overlay, and chip seal. Approaches received a mill, overlay and fog seal. Work also included delineation replacements and sign upgrades.

Crews will be back next year to chip seal WYO 223 and the I-25 service road running from WY223/Terry Ranch Rd. south to the Colorado border.

Work will be present in and around WYO 223/Terry Ranch Rd. while crews finish up. Be sure to follow traffic control, reduce speed, and stay alert through work zones.

All WYDOT project timelines are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.