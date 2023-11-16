Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration expands in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration, a family-owned business specializing in custom woodworking and restoration, today announced an expansion of its operation in Charleston County. The $1.54 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

An architectural millworks company, Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration works on remodeling projects while also designing and building custom cabinets and heirloom furniture. The company is expanding its woodworking shop by moving to a more than 16,000-square-foot facility located at 10125 N. Highway 17 in McClellanville.

Operations will be online in January 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration team should email the company.

QUOTES

“We want to continue to grow our shop family and expand our mission to build, transform and inspire lives to thrive.” -Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration Owner Drew Taylor

"This $1.54 million investment is a significant milestone for Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration. I congratulate them on their success and thank them for their continued commitment to South Carolina." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration is transforming its business just like its woodworkers transform timber into pieces of art. Congratulations to the Carpenters’ team on this expansion which will help to meet the continued demand for quality wood products.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We welcome this growth and look forward to Carpenters Woodworks and Restoration’s steady contributions to rich artisanship in Charleston County.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS