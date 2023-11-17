c3 Communications, Inc. Welcomes New Clients and Celebrates Continued Partnerships in the New Year
OHM Fitness and Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom Amplify Client Mix
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we end 2023 and start to kick off 2024, c3 Communications, Inc. (c3) is thrilled to announce the addition of new clients to their portfolio and the rehiring of some familiar faces. This year, c3 is expanding their work both regionally and nationally, continuing their journey that began in 2000 when the company was founded.
New to the c3 family are OHM Fitness and Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom.
OHM Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry, is set to launch its footprint in San Diego. Known for their innovative approach to health and wellness, OHM Fitness has been making waves in the fitness community with their unique offerings. As part of their growth strategy, they have partnered with c3 to help elevate their brand presence and reach a wider audience. With c3’s expertise in strategic communication and public relations, OHM Fitness is poised to make a significant impact in San Diego’s fitness scene in 2024. They have plans to open 16 locations throughout San Diego. OHM Fitness - OHM Fitness
Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom, an organization dedicated to enhancing the learning experience through music, is set to expand their programs in San Diego and across the nation. Recognized for their unique approach to integrating music into classroom learning, the organization has seen significant success in their mission. To aid in their expansion, they have partnered with c3, to amplify the organization’s impact and expand their reach, both locally and nationally. With c3’s expertise in strategic communication and public relations, Guitars and Ukes in the Classroom is poised to make an even greater impact in educational communities in 2024. https://www.guitarsintheclassroom.org/
c3 is also excited to announce that we have been rehired by TheFitExpo™ (Los Angeles, CA, January 20-21, 2024), and the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Tackle, Boat, Travel and Outdoors Show (Orange County, CA, March 7 – 10, 2024.) After a successful collaboration in 2023, TheFitExpo has once again chosen c3 to promote their fitness event in various California markets. The Pacific Coast Sportfishing Show, a premier event for fishing enthusiasts, has also re-engaged c3 to handle their PR needs in 2024 too.
“Our continued partnership with these esteemed clients is a testament to the quality of our work and our commitment to delivering results,” said Joice Truban Curry, President / CEO c3 Communications, Inc. “We look forward to another year of growth and success and are honored to represent and be stewards of these amazing brands.”
In addition to the clients, c3 is also happy to announce Curry has been honored for the second year in a row to be named one of the 2023 Top Marketing and PR Executives by San Diego Metropolitan Magazine. It is a true testament of her dedication, hard work and leadership to the company and the PR profession.
For more information about c3 Communications, Inc., please visit our website at https://c3publicrelations.com/.
About c3 Communications, Inc.
Founded in 2000 by Joice Truban Curry, c3 Communications, Inc. is a PR firm that has grown into a well-known and respected local agency. Celebrating its 24th anniversary in the New Year, c3 continues to bring in new clients and events, expanding their work portfolio both regionally and nationally.
To learn more on the agency please call 858-794-6974 or visit www.c3publicrelations.com. Follow c3 on Facebook @c3CommunicationsInc, Twitter @c3Communication, Instagram @c3communications and LinkedIn @c3-communications-inc-.
