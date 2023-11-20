Jenesis Software Wins the Fall 2023 Top Performer Award in Insurance Agency Management Systems from SourceForge
Jenesis Software is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world’s largest software reviews and comparison website.
It’s my pleasure to award the Fall 2023 Top Performers on SourceForge. Jenesis Software has been named a Top Performer this Fall in the Insurance Agency category.”ELON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesis Software, provider of the web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow, today announced that it has been awarded a Fall 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that put them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.
— Logan Abbott, President of SourceForge
To win the Fall 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, demonstrating the utmost quality that Jenesis Software delivers to customers.
“At Jenesis Software, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2023 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge,” said Eddie Price, Founder and Owner of Jenesis Software.
Discover how to build stronger relationships with your policyholders and increase office efficiency with JenesisNow at JenesisSoftware.com.
About Jenesis Software:
Jenesis Software provides a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool that simplifies running an insurance agency with features such as smart integrations, credit card processing, electronic signatures, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. For over 20 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.
About SourceForge
SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.
