Country Rocker - Matt Jordan - Releases New Single "Run Tonight"
Feel Good Song is Reminiscent of 80's American Rock
Run Tonight captures the desire to break free from the pressures of the real world and let your inner rebellion and restlessness lead the way for a night.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country / Heartland Rock artist and songwriter, Matt Jordan, releases his new single “Run Tonight,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single, written by Jordan and Jarrett Hartness and produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton), is the sixth single off Jordan’s upcoming album slated to release in February 2024.
— Matt Jordan, Artist & Songwriter
In the story-behind-the-song, Jordan explains that the song is reminiscent of his American Rock influences growing up and he tried to capture that unique sound in “Run Tonight.”
"I grew up on the American Rock greats of the 70's and 80's,” said Matt Jordan. “My biggest influences and favorite artists are guys like Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty and Don Henley. Sonically, I just love the music that came out of that era and I feel like I've been trying to write my own version of it for years. I don't believe I've ever gotten closer to it than with this song. So it's one of my favorite songs on the upcoming album and probably one of my favorite songs I've ever written. 'Run Tonight' captures the desire to break free from the pressures of the real world and let your inner rebellion and restlessness lead the way for a night. I hope it makes people want to roll their windows down and turn it up loud.”
Jordan’s music showcases the rising star’s gritty vocals and country/rock influences, often drawing comparisons to some of his favorites like Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church, while showcasing his artistry as a songwriter.
This is the sixth single off Jordan's upcoming album that includes his recent singles "Don't Mean," “Steal Away the Night,” “Steering Wheel,” “Always A Girl” and “Anyone But Me,” all garnering support from various playlists to include Spotify’s Country Rocks, New Music Nashville, Next From Nashville, New Music Friday: Country and Fresh Finds: Country to name a few.
Jordan released his last album in three versions - The Gamble (October 2022); The Gamble - Deluxe Edition (February 2023) and The Gamble LIVE Edition (April 2023) to critical acclaim. His popular single, "The Good Fight" quickly climbed to #70 on the Music Row Chart and #26 on the CDX True Indie Chart, while "Wrangler" caught the attention of Jeep®, who posted a clip on their social media of the Official Music Video.
With his unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own path in today’s music scene. Jordan has joined fellow artists Travis Tritt, Chris Young, Kip Moore and Easton Corbin on stage and has much more to come in 2024.
“Run Tonight” is available now on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music and anywhere you stream music. You can catch Matt Jordan as he wraps up his 2023 tour dates (listed below).
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
11/26- Hometown Sounds Festival - St. Louis, MO
12/7- Opening for Roman Alexander - Columbia, MO
For more information, visit www.mattjordansongwriter.com.
More About Matt Jordan
With his unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own path in today’s music scene. Originally from St. Louis, MO, this singer / songwriter splits time between his hometown and Nashville, TN. His unique Heartland Rock meets Country sound certainly has the music media buzzing. You can expect big things to come from Matt Jordan as his unique sound has been covered by Taste of Country, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Sounds Like Nashville and Got Country to name a few, with his various music videos debuting on CMT.
"Run Tonight" - Story Behind the Song