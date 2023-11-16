For Immediate Release:

November 16, 2023

Contacts:

Nadia Marji, CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Jessica Ward, Communications Manager

Jessica.ward@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Hold Last Meeting of 2023

SHAWNEE – The seven-member, bipartisan panel that makes up the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold their last meeting of 2023 on Thursday, November 30, beginning at noon. The hybrid meeting will be held on Zoom and in-person at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Bowyer Building, 2700 W U.S. Highway 50 in Emporia. While all are welcome to attend, interested parties need not be present to participate; All Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meetings may be accessed via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming, made possible through YouTube.

On November 30, 2023, Commissioners will :

Vote on K.A.R. 115-2-1 (Amount of Fees) – Staff recommendations include implementing price increases for non-resident hunters and anglers, ranging from $2.50 to $65, depending on license or permit type; and the creation of an application fee for non-resident turkey permits.

– Staff recommendations include implementing price increases for non-resident hunters and anglers, ranging from $2.50 to $65, depending on license or permit type; and the creation of an application fee for non-resident turkey permits. Hear Secretary’s Orders (no vote required) for Free Park Entrance and Free Fishing days

The Department Secretary will then offer an agency and state fiscal status, before Commissioners hear general discussion updates on :

Wildlife Division research and survey efforts

Fisheries Division research effort

Antelope, Elk seasons

Deer seasons on Kansas’ military installations

Commissioners will conclude the public meeting with discussions on Workshop items (items that may be voted on at a future date) including :

Select big game regulations

Carcass movement and disposal best practices

K.A.R. 115-2-3 – Camping and utility fees

K.A.R. 115-8-26 – Non-resident access for waterfowl hunting in Kansas

Time is always set aside for public comment, including public comment on non-agenda items. Participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, 2024, at The Meeting Room on Main, 16 Main St, in Sabetha.

