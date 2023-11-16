Energy efficiency: ‘Rabla for Household Appliances’ programme starts in Moldova

On 15 November, the first stage of the ‘Rabla for Household Appliances’ programme started in Moldova. It is an initiative that will bring significant benefits to vulnerable consumers.

It was launched, thanks to the financial support provided by the European Union, through the ‘Addressing the impacts of the energy crisis in the Republic of Moldova’ programme, implemented by UNDP.

‘Rabla’ offers an opportunity for vulnerable families to reduce their electricity bills by replacing old electrical appliances with new, energy-efficient equipment. In the first phase, about 50,000 families will receive free vouchers for LED bulbs.

Vouchers will be awarded to consumers registered last year in the Energy Vulnerability Information System on the compensatii.gov.md platform and are categorised as having very high energy vulnerability.

Beneficiaries will be informed gradually, either by SMS, e-mail or over the phone about the availability of vouchers. Those who do not have mobile phones or internet access will be assisted by representatives of the Unified Centers for the Provision of Public Services (CUPS).

According to recent calculations, replacing one 60W incandescent bulb with a similarly bright 10W LED bulb saves 328.5 lei per year.

The programme has a total budget estimated at $5.8 million and will further provide financial support in the form of vouchers for up to 80% of the cost of a refrigerator, electric cooker, washer and dryer. In order to redeem the voucher, the beneficiary will have to exchange used electrical appliances of the same type, paying an additional 20% of the value of the appliances. Vouchers for LED lamps will be provided free of charge, without a personal contribution.

Find out more

Press release