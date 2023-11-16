Philip Paul Kelly Saves The Day With New Music Video For His Single "Savior"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philip Paul Kelly has released the music video for his single "Savior" today on his Official YouTube channel through Ton-Up Records. Filmed in mid-town Manhattan, New York, and directed by Eddie Star, the video visually captures the song's comic book superhero theme with the edgy metropolitan look of Batman's Gotham City or Superman's Metropolis.

"The video captures the sentiment of the song perfectly. I had a great time channeling my inner superhero! It was a dream come true making this video, and I'm excited to see it released.” - Philip Paul Kelly

The single "Savior" showcases Philip Paul Kelly's signature vocal style and captures his ability to draw the listener into the song. Recorded live at New York's Triad Theater during the elevated staged reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler, in June of 2020, Philip Paul Kelly brings a blistering intensity and menace, capturing the spontaneity that is Rock-n-Roll.

"I had a blast working with Philip on this project! Philip really came into his own as an artist during the "Rockquiem For A Wrestler" project. I had the opportunity to perform in the show, and he blew me away with his version of my song. He brought out something different in “Savior,” and I think it is reflected in the new video we made." - Eddie Star

"Savior" by Philip Paul Kelly is available as a single on music streaming services everywhere and is on the live cast recording of Philip Paul Kelly's Rock-n-Roll Wrestling Spectacle, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," available on CD and everywhere music is streamed.

About Ton-Up Records

Ton-Up Records is the music division of Ton-Up, Inc., an independent creative company that draws its inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in 1950s Britain. "Doing the Ton" meant you were going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. We are taking that idea and applying it to our work and the creativity we bring to the world.

https://tonuprecords.com/

Philip Paul Kelly - Savior (Official Music Video)