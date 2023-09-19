Allyson Briggs Brings Her Haunting Hollywood Glamour Repertoire To The Triad Theater This Halloween

A Night of Halloween Glamour - The Triad Theater - New York City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Triad Theater, in association with Philip Paul Kelly, is pleased to announce a haunting Halloween night of live music on Friday, October 29, 2023, with Allyson Briggs and her jazz band Fleur Seule. Ms. Briggs brings her repertoire of beautiful jazz and big band songs, an eclectic cocktail of high-class music topped with the glamour of a bygone era. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Rainbow Room, and Birdland Jazz Club. She is one of the most sought-after vocalists in New York and shared the stage with Lionel Richie, Michael Feinstein, Ciara Renée, Adam Levine, Catherine Russell, Jeremy Jordan, and Luba Mason.

The night will open with a special guest star, veteran cabaret entertainer, and TV personality Nelson Aspen. Mr. Aspen spent three decades on morning television, including over 19 years as the Show Business Editor for Australia's #1 rated "Sunrise" morning show, and is a nearly 40-year veteran of the Cabaret circuit. He has performed his successful one-man shows internationally, from Australia's Adelaide Cabaret Festival to New York City's Green Room 42.

Festivities include a Costume contest (Come Dressed as your favorite movie star), a Champagne Toast with Ms. Briggs and Mr. Aspen, and a photographer will be on hand to take glamour shots. Tickets are $35.00 +Service Charge ($40.00 +Service Charge at the Door) with a two-drink minimum and available now through InstantSeats.com

About Philip Paul Kelly

Philip Paul Kelly is a booker at New York City’s premiere Off-Broadway venue “The Triad Theater.” Mr. Kelly successfully produced and hosted “The Hero’s Benefit” after 9-11 at the legendary theater which featured appearances by Tony Roberts, Louise Pitre, KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Andrea Marcovicci, and Grammy Award Winning Composer Julie Gold. A veteran Singer, Actor, and Writer, Mr. Kelly wrote, produced, directed, and starred in the musical, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," which held two successful readings at the theater.

https://www.philippaulkelly.com/

About the Triad Theater

Built in 1984, The Triad is the original home of four of the most successful shows in off-Broadway History including Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton, and Celebrity Autobiography.

http://www.triadnyc.com/



