Pacific Blue Engineering Opens New Office in Orlando, Fl

Pacific Blue Engineering Orlando Fl Pacific Blue Engineering

ORLANDO, FL, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Blue Engineering is excited to announce the opening of its new office located at 100 East Pine Street, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32801, effective November 13, 2023. This new location will allow Pacific Blue Engineering to better serve its growing client base in the Southeastern United States.

Michael Alio will be leading the office. Michael has been with the company for almost five years and has taken on roles of increasing responsibility. The company plans to hire four additional personnel in technical roles over the next few months.

"We've seen increasing demand from our Florida and Southeastern US clients over the past few years, so opening an office in Orlando was a natural next step for us," said Joe Carson, CEO of Pacific Blue Engineering. "Orlando provides us access to great talent and a central location in the region to better serve our clients."

Some highlights of the new Orlando office include:

• Centrally located

• Innovative open workspace designed to foster collaboration

• Strategic location near top-tier technical colleges, fostering the growth of future leaders in the controls industry

About Pacific Blue Engineering

Pacific Blue Engineering is a leading provider of engineering consulting and controls system integration services. It provides custom automation solutions, legacy control modernization, and functional safety services for the most demanding projects. Pacific Blue Engineering serves the Manufacturing, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Transit, Water / Wastewater, and Aerospace industries.

Founded in 2015 the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. For more information on Pacific Blue Engineering, please visit https://pacificblueengineering.com.

