PatchMaster, a Prominent Player in the Home Services Industry, Welcomes Owner in West Broward County
Josef Block Takes the Helm: Leading PatchMaster's West Broward County ExpansionCOOPER CITY, FL, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, a prominent player in the home services industry, is happy to introduce Josef Block as the owner of PatchMaster Serving West Broward County. With an extensive background in customer service and a deep commitment to excellence, Josef brings an exceptional eye to drywall repair services to the West Broward community.
Having spent the better part of the last 30 years in customer service management, Block possesses a profound understanding of the importance of exceeding customer expectations. He firmly believes that a job is only complete once the customer is completely satisfied with the work performed.
Block discovered PatchMaster through a franchise consultant. Impressed by the opportunity to leverage family members' skills in construction and repair, he decided to become a PatchMaster franchise owner. His vision for the franchise includes empowering himself to determine his financial future while actively involving his family in the business, opening up the potential for additional PatchMaster franchises.
With a commitment to excellence and a vision for delivering top-notch service, Block is excited to serve the community. An avid Miami Dolphins fan and a dedicated family man, he is looking forward to making a positive impact in an area he feels passionate about.
The West Broward PatchMaster franchise serves the communities of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood Pembroke Pines, and others in Western Broward County, providing high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents in residential and commercial spaces.
Block's family significantly influenced his decision to become a PatchMaster franchise owner. Following nearly 20 years with his previous employer, he sought opportunities for his family where he could create a legacy. He sees great potential in his stepson's exceptional talent for working with his hands, making him an invaluable asset to the business.
Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster, expressed his enthusiasm for Josef Block's role as the owner of PatchMaster Serving West Broward County. "We are thrilled to have Josef join our network of franchise owners. His background and commitment to excellence make him an ideal representative of the PatchMaster brand. I look forward to seeing his franchise thrive and deliver exceptional service to the West Broward community."
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
PatchMaster franchise territories are structured to serve populations ranging from 300,000 to 350,000. The initial franchise fee is $49,500 USD, with royalties starting at nine percent, and ongoing expenses include a technology fee. Alongside strong profit margins and the potential for scalability, franchisees complete essential training at the company's New Jersey headquarters. Here, industry experts impart both technical and operational skills to ensure the success of franchisees.
For more information on PatchMaster and the services it offers, please visit PatchMaster West Broward or contact them directly at 954-866-5433.
About PatchMaster:
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 80 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
YouTube