CIDRZ Awarded $4.6 million by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) is excited to have been awarded funding of $4.6 million through the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health & Human Development of the National Institute of Health (NIH) under award number UG1HD113250. This award will support the conduct implementation of a hybrid effectiveness trial that will evaluate the Zambian Informed Motivated Aware and Responsible Adolescents and Adults (ZAIMARA) among Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW)in Lusaka, Zambia. CIDRZ will collaborate with the University of Alabama (UAB) and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) to support the roll out and assessment of this 5-year study.

ZAIMARA is based on the success of the IMARA intervention, an evidence-based mother and daughter intervention implemented in South Africa. By engaging mothers and daughters in HIV prevention for adolescent girls, ZAIMARA aims to go beyond changing individual-drivers of behavior and leverages the social context for support using combined psychosocial interventions with biomedical approaches. This important study will contribute towards the 95-95-95 targets for adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) in 5 distinct communities in Lusaka Province, Zambia.