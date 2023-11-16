Kristen Christy, America's Resilience Expert, Co-Creator, 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Talks Mental Health & Holidays
Do we let shame and guilt be a part of our "itty-bitty-shitty committee" between our ears? I liken life to an emotional battlefield. HOPE and Help is available with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans prepare for Thanksgiving and the holiday season, many face the relentlessness of uncertainty, doubt, confusion, and sadness, mixed with anxiety and many unanswered questions. Featured author and America's Resilience Speaker and Coach Kristen Christy talks in the 2023 book "Uncovering the Brave Within: Vulnerable Stories from Female Impact Leaders" with a message of resilience.
— Kristen Christy
A featured TedX Speaker and 2018 Air Force Spouse of the Year, she inspires her international and national audiences, leaving no dry eyes in the audience. Her message resonates with people from every walk of life. From the loss of her first husband to suicide while on active duty, she has dedicated her life to helping others tackle their unique challenges while simultaneously preventing suicide through her National Resilience Day initiative and implementation of 9*8*8 as the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Christy stated... “Shame stunts our growth; it puts life on hold. It takes some of the 1440 minutes we have every day, and we can never get them back. And most of the time, it is accompanied by its twin, guilt. Our lives can be debilitating, and all hope is extinguished. These two siblings, shame and guilt, visited and outstayed their welcome for ten years. Ten years! That is 5,258,880 minutes, including two extra days counting in the two leap years. Some will say the minutes when you sleep don't count, but I really did not sleep well for those ten years. They kept me up at night as they invaded my brain, both consciously and subconsciously. They were relentless."
Christy continued...."We all have a choice in how we live and deal with circumstances—the outcomes of our and others' choices. Do we let shame and guilt be a part of our "itty-bitty-shitty committee" between our ears? Those two negatively affect our intrapersonal communication, self-esteem, and outward appearance. Can we push shame out with grace? Can we replace guilt with regret? Regret is nothing to be ashamed of. We did the best we could."
Christy concluded.."I liken life to an emotional battlefield. We don't necessarily know what our battle buddies are waging war against, but I'm pretty sure shame and guilt are at the opposing front lines. They are ready to do battle, tear us down, stunt our growth, put our lives on hold, and squash HOPE."
HOPE and Help is available with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Please speak with someone today.
Hours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish. Veteran & Military Crisis Line: 988 dial 1 after being connected.
You can call 988 or visit their Official Website to Chat with someone online
SMS (text message): 988
About Kristen Christy:
How can one person simultaneously devastate your soul and yet inspire you with her relentless optimism?
Well on her way to becoming a world-class athlete, Kristen Christy suffered a massive stroke one week before her 16th birthday. When you hear her story of the highest highs and the lowest lows, the perpetual optimism and endearing faith that guides her will inspire you to your very core.
Kristen is a dynamic speaker with a message that resonates with people from every walk of life. It is a powerful message that there is never a dry eye in the audience. The only thing more impressive than Kristen’s personal story is her relentless pursuit of transforming her journey of survival, recovery, and rebounding into a tool for others to deal with their own unique challenges and, ultimately, the prevention of suicide.
Her “March Forth” initiative and implementation of 9*8*8 as the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline are testimonies to her ability to impact others in a positive and lasting way.
As a nationally recognized Speaker, Personal Coach, and Master Resiliency Trainer, Kristen has traveled the world, inspiring people to Live More and Fear Less.
