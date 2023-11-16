JLCPCB Celebrates 17th Anniversary: Accelerating Global Hardware Innovation

JLCPCB, the flexible manufacturing pioneer in the electronic & mechanical industries, marked its 17th birthday at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established on November 15, 2006, JLCPCB just celebrated its 17th anniversary at its headquarters in Shenzhen, China. This 17-year journey for JLCPCB reads like a captivating tale—from a newcomer to an industry trailblazer. Starting humblely with merely PCB prototyping, it has transformed into a comprehensive electronic and mechanical supply chain service provider, unfolding a compelling narrative of industry growth and leadership. Throughout these years, JLCPCB has evolved while remaining true to its core goals: Accelerating Global Hardware Innovation.

On this anniversary, JLCPCB presented a "report card" to the global electronics and technology industry, showcasing its evolution and unwavering commitment during these 17 years.

The evolution of JLCPCB's service offerings has been remarkable, with continuous expansion over the last 17 years. Presently, the company provides a one-stop electronic manufacturing solution that covers EDA software/CAM software, layout, PCB manufacturing, component marketplace, stencil/fixtures, PCBA services, and customized panels. Simultaneously, JLCPCB offers a comprehensive one-stop service in the mechanical industry, encompassing the mechatronic part marketplace, 3D printing, CNC machining, and sheet metal processing.

JLCPCB's commitment to its mission of simplifying engineers' work through streamlined one-stop manufacturing services remains unwavering.

The global presence of JLCPCB has significantly expanded over 17 years, now covering over 180 countries and regions with more than 4.1 million registered users. The company processes over 11.5 million orders annually, serving international enterprises, numerous universities, and research institutions. JLCPCB continues to stay committed to empowering global hardware innovation.

The speed of JLCPCB's operations has been a focal point of its evolution. The company embedded digitalization into its DNA from the beginning, resulting in significantly reduced PCB delivery times, as fast as 12 hours. Notably, JLCPCB achieves PCB+SMT production in as little as 24 hours, fast delivery of components from the LCSC marketplace in 24 hours, and quick turnarounds for 3D printing in 48 hours, CNC machining in 3-7 days supporting a minimum order quantity of 1, and more. JLCPCB remains dedicated to its initial goal of making technological innovation more efficient.

The scale of JLCPCB has continually expanded, with the company operating five digital production bases spanning nearly 1800 acres as of December 2022. These bases boast over 100,000 square meters of intelligent component warehousing. With a workforce exceeding 5,000 employees, including nearly 1,000 technical R&D personnel, JLCPCB is committed to meeting users' demands for fast delivery, high quality, customization, and one-stop services.

In terms of innovation, JLCPCB has consistently tackled industry challenges, securing 14 invention patents, 141 utility model patents, and 198 software copyrights. The company has earned various industry honors, including recognition as a "Top 100 Industrial Internet Enterprise in China" and placement in the "Top 50 Unicorns in China's Semiconductor Industry." JLCPCB aims to provide engineers with foundational and convenient services akin to water and electricity through technological innovation.

Culturally, over 17 years, JLCPCB has contributed to talent development through initiatives like the EasyEDA Innovation Contest and the Open Source Hardware Ignition Program. The company has sponsored over 10,000 students and makers from different countries, collaborating with more than 270 universities to develop electronic textbooks and donate to academic institutions. JLCPCB remains unwavering in its goal to nurture the next generation of young engineers.

In 17 years, through 6201 days and nights, JLCPCB has been a companion to countless users, turning numerous technological dreams into reality. Looking ahead, JLCPCB is committed to accelerating tech innovation. The company will continue its journey, adhering to its founding principles and leveraging the advantages of full industry chain integration, large-scale flexible manufacturing, and digital transformation to empower global hardware innovation.

As part of the 17th-anniversary celebration during the Black Friday season in November, JLCPCB is excited to extend special discounts to engineers, tech companies, educational institutions, makers, and students worldwide. From November 17-27, customers can visit JLCPCB's coupon center to claim discounts of up to $150 for PCB, PCB assembly, 3D printing, CNC machining, and the electronic and mechanical component marketplace.

JLCPCB expresses gratitude to its global community for 17 years of support and witness. Accelerating tech innovation, JLCPCB is always on the way!