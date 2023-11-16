Walkley photojournalism images on display at State Library Victoria

Matilda Joy: Australian players celebrate as goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold stops France’s penalty shot by Eve Perisset in the penalty shoot out during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarter Final match between Australia and France at Brisbane Stadium. Photo: Quinn Rooney, Getty Images. Winner of the 2023 Nikon Photo of the Year Prize.

Capturing incredible stories of triumph, tragedy and everyday life, the works of Australia’s best photographers – as recognised by the Walkley Awards for Excellence in Photojournalism – are on display now at the State Library Victoria.

The free exhibition is open to the public daily from 10am to 5pm, until January 31, 2024. It features the works of finalists across the 2023 Awards categories, spanning news and sport photography to portraiture and photographic essays.

Walkley Foundation CEO, Shona Martyn, said visitors would be able to see the winner of this year’s Nikon Photo of the Year and Nikon Portrait Prize on full display. “They’re two incredibly powerful images — and both shot by Victoria-based photographers! Quinn Rooney’s ‘Matilda Joy’ encapsulates all the jubilation the Matildas brought to Australia, one of the most joyful moments of 2023. And our Nikon Portrait Prize winner is a stunning environmental portrait, showing the intergenerational impact of climate change on remote Kioa Island in Fiji through Lotomau Fiafia and his 10-year-old grandson,” Ms Martyn said.

“As well as images from the year in news around Australia, there are images from Ukraine and the Pacific. The winners of our other photojournalism categories will be announced on November 23, so visitors can see who’s in the running and form their own guesses as they explore the exhibition.”

CEO of the State Library Victoria, Paul Duldig, said the Library was “proud to partner with the Walkley Foundation to present such a prestigious exhibition of the work of leading Australian photojournalists.”

He said the showcase would be a major highlight of the State Library’s summer 2023-24 events calendar.

The Nikon-Walkley Press Photography Exhibition will be touring other venues across the country in 2023-24. Find more information at www.walkleys.com.

Visitors are advised that this exhibition includes graphic images that may be confronting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Visitor information: Nikon-Walkley Press Photography Exhibition, Herald and Weekly Times Reading Room, State Library Victoria, 10am – 6pm daily, until January 31, 2024.

