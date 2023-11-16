Submit Release
George P. Bush comes to North Texas.

— Nick Ogilvie

THE COLONY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George P. Bush and Sir Earl Toon Bring North Texas Development and Celebration to Grandscapes

Press Release:

George P. Bush and Sir Earl Toon brought North Texas development and celebration to Grandscapes in The Colony, Texas. The event was hosted by ROAM Meet/Work/Play, the country club for business owners.

George P. Bush, the keynote speaker, spoke to area leaders about the development and building of North Texas. He answered questions from the attendees and provided insight into the real estate industry in North Texas.

Sir Earl Toon, the iconic singer/songwriter, brought the house down with his hits, including the classic “Celebration.” The audience was on their feet, singing and dancing along to the music.

The title sponsor of the event was Luxe Blades Artificial Turf. Luxe Blades is the nation’s number one installation company, providing the best turf practices and products. They install artificial turf all over the United States, primarily in Texas and Florida.

Luxe Blades owner, Nick Ogilvie, thought the event was a success in bringing together various key players. He said, “It was great to see so many people come together to discuss the development of North Texas and to celebrate with Sir Earl Toon.”

ROAM Meet/Work/Play provided the perfect venue for the event. They offer a wide variety of offices and event spaces located in The Colony at Grandscapes.

