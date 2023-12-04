Trauma Informed Academy Offers Sure-Fire Skills for Holidays
Three free strategies for surviving the holidaysNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trauma Informed Academy has created three key strategies and general information about how survive the holiday. These three strategies make it easier easier for trauma survivors who may struggle the time between October and January.
Reminders that include sights, sounds, smells, and touch can easily trigger survivors during this time. Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., Founder of The Trauma Informed Academy said, “The real time to start getting ready for the holidays is not the holidays. Folks need to start warming up and mastering new skills or ways of doing things when it’s something besides a high-risk time, and starting any time is better than not starting at all.”
Sure-Fire Skills is The Trauma Informed Academy’s new short training format, one module with three lessons. Power is keenly aware of short attention spans, and the need for video accompanied by to-the-point communication. She has a keen sense of language and how to support healing with it.
Power recommends taking inventory of your connections, where they are strong and positive, and of your competencies in establishing and maintaining space for yourself.
Power noted, “One of the sure-fire methodsis to block time on the calendar and writing ‘Something’ as the appointment. That way, when someone wants the time, it's easy to honestly say ‘Sorry, there's something on the calendar.’ It's tips like this that can be practiced before, during and after the holidays to make sure there's time for healing and restoration."
The Trauma Informed Academy's courses are evidence-informed and multidisciplinary and are used bu provider networks, clinicians, clients, educators and others who are interested in mastering skills that insulate against the everyday and extraordinary discomforts of life.
The TIA hopes to produce at least one Sure-Fire Skill each quarter, encouraging survivors to develop the skills that may have been missed due to traumatic experiences.
