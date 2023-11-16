Lucky Attendees Get Free Seats in Trauma Informed Academy
Together We Can attendees gifted 120 free seatsNASHVILLE , TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES , November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trauma Informed Academy of Nashville TN showed up big at the Together We Can conference in Lafayette LA last week, Louisian's premier conference for child welfare professionals.
In addition to delivering a keynote address on The Trauma of Poverty, and two breakout sessions, Elizabeth Power, M.Ed., the Founder of the TIA, gifted various agencies a total of 120 seats. The agencies are child-serving groups in Louisiana that are part of the Department of Child and Family Services, the juvenile justice system, and foster youth advocacy. foster care agencies and more.
"Folks in congregate care and residential treatment tell us they love the TIA." Power said, "They tell us it really works. They see improvements in communication, cooperation, and decreases in acuity quickly." The TIA's model teaches a combination of trauma informed process and emotional intelligence in an online format, with microlearning ranging from one to fifteen minutes. Some downloads are included, and there are optional weekly training calls.
"Trauma stunts learning, including what we learn about self-awareness, self-regulation, social awareness, skills, empathy, and decision-making," responded Power when asked about the rationale behind mixing EQ and TIC. "The EQ skills are critical in everyday life to support success and also in the mastery of traumatic events." Research shows that higher levels of emotional intelligence are associated with higher levels of income, career achievements, and better relationships.
The Trauma Informed Academy offers a hybrid online learning program that helps people become more trauma informed and trauma responsive, accompanied by optional live group training calls. The Core Course is for everyone. There is an add-on course for Mental Health providers and a separate course for Educators that helps them become trauma-responsive educators.
