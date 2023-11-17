Tom Ciurczak Spreads Rock 'n' Roll Holiday Cheer with His New EP: California Christmas Tales - Out Now
The Tom Ciurczak Band will perform live at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano on November 19th at 7 p.m.
I've always been intrigued by the art of storytelling through songs.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom Ciurczak, known as "Sir-Zak," is ready to rock your holiday season with his latest release, "California Christmas Tales." This three-track EP was released today with a promise to infuse your festivities with a blend of classic rock, Americana vibes, and a dash of irreverent humor. Listen now on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5ph0I8wwU5i2gEdqlGzwdE?si=eHu24KsBQSGkawitTnCiyA
— Tom Ciurczak
"California Christmas Tales" is not your average holiday fare. Tom Ciurczak's classic rock roots and his underlying sense of lyrical humor shine through, making these tracks a genuine holiday treat for music lovers of all ages. Reflecting on his musical journey, Ciurczak shares, "I've always been intrigued by the art of storytelling through songs. As a New Yorker, I'm drawn to offbeat colorful characters, so I like to include them in my songs."
Ciurczak's holiday gift to fans comes in the form of three original Christmas songs, each bringing a unique flavor to yuletide playlists. “C'mon C'mon Rudolf” (03:18) is a tale of Rudolf's redemption that's sure to get your holiday spirit soaring. “Santa's Got A Brand New Bag” (03:44) is a funky, festive groove that channels the spirit of James Brown. Closing the EP is “Christmas Time In Hollywood” (03:49). With a touch of California flair, this track encapsulates the magic of Christmas in Tinseltown. Additionally, this tune finds itself nestled between Twenty One Pilots and Joel Paterson on V13’s 313s renowned “Alt-Christmas” Spotify playlist.
Influenced by The Beatles and inspired by his father, a full-time musician for the Military Academy Band at West Point, Ciurczak's storytelling takes center stage in this festive EP. Having started writing songs at the age of 12, Ciurczak's musical journey gained momentum in 2014 when he attended Steve Earle’s songwriting retreat.
"I was bitten by the bug while there and had the chance to interact with some very talented up-and-coming singer-songwriters. It was a very inspiring place," recalls Ciurczak.
Ciurczak released his debut album, "Call Me Ishmael" in 2020, and the well-received "I Ain't Ever Growing Up Volume I" in the summer of 2023; both albums have garnered critical acclaim and airplay on over 200 radio stations across the US and Europe.
The Tom Ciurczak Band will debut the new Christmas songs at upcoming concerts, including a show this Sunday, Nov. 19th at The Coach House in San Juan Capistrano. For tickets to this show, visit https://tomciurczak.com/event/5273650/654497850/coco-montoya-and-tom-ciurczak.
Additionally, The Tom Ciurczak Band will be performing weekly, upcoming shows at beloved local Orange County venues like Sammy’s and Cook’s Corner. For further details on these shows, visit https://tomciurczak.com/calendar?calendar_page=1.
"California Christmas Tales" is now available for your holiday playlist. Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree and make this holiday season truly unforgettable with Tom Ciurczak's festive tunes.
Get the EP now and let the Rock and Roll holiday celebration begin!
