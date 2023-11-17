Wishcompany Announces Black Friday Sale on Amazon Featuring Korean Skincare Brands (I'm From, Klairs, By Wishtrend)

Amazon's Choice Best Toner, I'm From Rice Toner Amazon's Choice Best Toner, I'm From Rice Toner Amazon's Choice Best Toner, I'm From Rice Toner

A Korean skincare launches a major Black Friday sale on Amazon from 11/17-27, 2023. The event offers discounts on its brands-I'm From, Klairs, and By Wishtrend,

It's honored to become the number one best seller in the Toner & Astringent category on Amazon in USA & Canada.” — Wishcompany's CEO Ryan Soungho Park

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented move in the beauty industry, Wishcompany has announced a central Black Friday on Amazon. From November 17th to 27th, 2023, the event will feature substantial discounts on products from Wishcompany's acclaimed brands - I'm From Klairs , and By Wishtrend. This sale marks a significant moment for skincare enthusiasts globally, offering access to high-quality Korean beauty products at exceptionally reduced prices.Korean skincare, known for emphasizing natural ingredients and innovative formulations, has seen a meteoric rise globally. Wishcompany has been at the forefront of this trend, bringing various effective skincare solutions to a diverse international audience. The Black Friday sale is set to cement further the company's position as a leader in the beauty sector.The discounts offered during this event are substantial. I’m From products will be available at 30% off, with select items up to 60% off. This includes the Rice Toner at a reduced price of $16.8 from its original $31, the Rice Toner 30ml at $7, the Rice Cream at $19.5, and the Mugwort Essence at $24. Klairs will offer all items at 30% off, with some up to 50% off, including the Midnight Blue Calming Cream 60ml at $18.2 and the Rich Moist Soothing Cream at $17.83. By Wishtrend products will also be available at 30%, with select items up to 60% off, such as the Vitamin A-mazing Bakuchiol Night Cream at $19.8.The toner is a highlight of the sale, which has garnered significant attention for its unique formulation and effectiveness. With a 4.6-star rating and over 4,459 reviews, the product has become a staple in many skincare routines. It contains 77.78% Goami rice extract, offering hydration and a luminous effect on dry skin. The same discount applies not only to United States, but also to Canada, and prices may vary depending on the Canadian dollar exchange rate.The toner is vegan, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and PETA-approved, reflecting Wishcompany's commitment to ethical beauty standards. Its blend of vegetable-originated extracts enhances the skin's moisture barrier and balances oil and water levels. The product also forms a protective layer, soothing flaky skin and shielding it from environmental stressors.Customer testimonials have played a significant role in the popularity of toner. Users like Lauren Hess and Carla Wheeler have shared their positive experiences, with Lauren noting the effectiveness of the entire skincare line in combating breakouts and Carla, an experienced aesthetician, praising the product for maintaining a radiant complexion.Wishcompany, the parent company of Wishtrend, I'm From, Klairs, and By wishtrend, has established itself as a critical player in the Korean beauty industry. The company's emphasis on innovative skincare solutions has attracted a diverse crowd of skin types and concerns, leading to a reputation for quality and effectiveness across the globe.The influence of Korean skincare on the global beauty industry is indisputable. Consumers worldwide are increasingly concerned with products that have immediate benefits and long-term effects on the skin. Their black Friday sale on Amazon reflects this growing demand and its dedication to meeting it.As the beauty industry evolves, Korean skincare brands like those under Wishcompany are expected to play a significant role. Their focus on quality, innovation, and accessibility aligns with the changing preferences of consumers worldwide. The Black Friday event is not just a sale; it's a showcase of the future of skincare, where quality, efficacy, and affordability meet.The Rice Toner has achieved remarkable milestones since its launch. Its enormous popularity is demonstrated by the fact that over 1.5 million copies have been sold globally. The company highlighted the product's quick development and demand by releasing one million stocks to online and offline shops like Amazon and TikTok, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and JCPenney in 2023 alone.This exceptional product has not only been recognized as Amazon's Choice in the US and Canada. Still, it has also become the number one best seller in the Toner & Astringent category on Amazon in these regions. These achievements underscore the Rice Toner's standing as a leading product in the skincare market.This Black Friday, Wishcompany invites beauty enthusiasts to explore the best Korean skincare at prices that are too good to miss. The event on Amazon is a unique opportunity to experience the effectiveness of Korean beauty products and join a global community that values quality skincare.For more information, interested parties can access Wishcompany's Amazon page to discover these incredible deals and learn more about the products redefining skincare standards worldwide.About Wishcompany:Wishcompany is a leading Korean skincare company that houses renowned brands such as By Wishtrend, I'm from, and Dear, Klairs. With a focus on natural ingredients, customer feedback, and sustainability, Wishcompany has gained global recognition and a loyal customer base. Their commitment to delivering effective skincare solutions has earned them numerous awards and accolades in the industry.

