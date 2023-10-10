Wishcompany Announces Discount on I'm From and Dear, Klairs Skincare Products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days(Oct. 10-11)
Wishcompany’s highly rated in Amazon, the “I'm From Rice Toner" has officially earned Amazon’s "Prime Big Deal Days Top Deal" as a special price $18.9.
With a focus on natural ingredients, customer feedback, and sustainability, we have gained global recognition and a loyal customer base with Korea Skincare by spreading the word "Positive Beauty".”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wishcompany Announces Discount on By Wishtrend, I'm from, and Dear, Klairs Skincare Products for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days from October 11th to October 12th.
— Wishcompany's CEO Ryan Soungho Park
Wishcompany is a major player in the Korean beauty and skincare industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. With a range of highly acclaimed products, including "I'm From Rice Toner" and "I'm From Rice Cream," the company continues to set new standards in beauty and skincare worldwide.
I’m From Rice Toner – Amazon’s Choice
“I’m From Rice Toner,” has not only earned the title of "Amazon's Choice" officially but also boasts the coveted status of "Amazon's Best Reviewed Toner." It has recently been confirmed as a "Prime Big Deal Days Top Deal" with a special discount rate of just $18.9.
Formulated from top-notch Korean skincare ingredients, the Rice toner has captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts worldwide with its extraordinary formula and exceptional results. Sourced from the heart of Korea, this toner is a testament to the country's renowned beauty and skincare industry. Its key ingredient, rice extract, makes up an impressive 77.78% of the product, making it a powerhouse for collagen production and skin hydration. The high-water retention properties of rice extract effectively plump the skin, leaving it refreshed and rejuvenated.
"I'm From Rice Toner" is also rich in Vitamin E, which provides potent antioxidants to nourish and protect the skin from free radicals, effectively slowing down the signs of aging. Its brightening properties are highly regarded, helping to lighten pigmentation and even out dull skin.
I'm From Rice Cream
Wishcompany also offers "I'm From Rice Cream," a product that complements the toner. This cream is enriched with 41% rice bran essence sourced from an organic farm in Yeoju, Korea. It forms a ceramide barrier that protects the skin, thanks to the natural fatty acids found in rice bran. Additionally, it provides long-lasting sebum control, thanks to phytic acid, making it an excellent choice for those with oily or combination skin.
The I'm from Rice Toner, enriched with 77.78% rice extract, provides deep hydration and boosts collagen production, resulting in plump and radiant skin. It is loved for its brightening properties, helping to even out dull skin tone and lighten pigmentation. The I'm from Rice Cream, formulated with ceramide-rich rice bran, forms a protective barrier that keeps the skin moisturized, while phytic acid helps control excess sebum production. These products, backed by nature's ingredients, offer nourishment and vitality to the skin.
By Wishtrend, I'm from, and Dear, Klairs are well-known for their dedication to providing effective skincare solutions backed by natural ingredients. These three brands have garnered immense popularity worldwide, with a loyal customer base in over 64 countries.
Leading K Beauty - Dear, Klairs
The sale includes other popular products from By Wishtrend and Dear, Klairs, and the convenience of free shipping on all orders. Wishtrend's Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water, a gentle exfoliator, is for those struggling with acne-prone skin, dullness, and inflammation. It contains vital ingredients like panthenol, Centella asiatica extract, and beta-glucan, which not only exfoliate the skin but also supply much-needed moisture and regulate sebum production. Additionally, the Vitamin A-mazing Bakuchiol Night Cream combines the power of retinal and bakuchiol to improve skin condition, providing visible results and rejuvenation.
Dear, Klairs presents their Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, a gentle vitamin serum enriched with stabilized vitamin C. This serum is safe for sensitive skin and has earned the top spot in 19 countries. Its effectiveness in brightening and evening out skin tone has made it a beloved product among skincare enthusiasts. Another featured item is the Supple Preparation Unscented Toner, which offers a fragrance-free alternative for sensitive skin. This essential oil-free toner provides gentle hydration and prepares the skin for subsequent skincare steps.
Wishcompany is committed to creating high-quality skincare products that prioritize customer feedback and sustainable practices. Their dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in their extensive content creation, including the popular Wishtrend TV channel with 1.8 million YouTube subscribers. By curating their products, retailers access a wide range of skincare content and tap into a wealth of beauty knowledge.
