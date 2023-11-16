派道客发车！ 打造领先的赛车文化与性能汽车媒介平台
在第70届澳门格兰披治大赛车主赛周开跑之际，经过数月筹备的赛车运动与性能汽车（中文）媒介平台——派道客/Paddocker（www.paddocker.com）正式起跑。于此同时，派道客品牌Logo也现身数辆参加澳门格兰披治大赛车70周年大赛的各式赛车上。MACAU, CHINA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 在第70届澳门格兰披治大赛车主赛周开跑之际，经过数月筹备的赛车运动与性能汽车（中文）媒介平台——派道客/Paddocker（www.paddocker.com）正式起跑。于此同时，派道客品牌Logo也现身数辆参加澳门格兰披治大赛车70周年大赛的各式赛车上。
该媒介平台由被国际汽车联合会（FIA）所认可，来自大中华区的数位国际赛车赛事报道的年证记者组成，团队志在通过当下的媒体形式，将真实的赛车运动带给数亿中文用户。
明年（2024赛季），派道客已确定将现场直击所有F1大奖赛、世界拉力锦标赛（WRC）和电动方程式世界锦标赛（FE）等部分重要赛事，数场经典24小时耐力赛，以及古德伍德赛车节等车迷心中的经典。现场报道团队将利用文字、图片、视频和社交媒体向中文用户展示赛车运动的台前幕后。
此外，派道客也将持续关注性能汽车（Performance Car）的现状和发展，打造中领先的中文“运动+汽车”的媒介平台。
Peter Lyu，联合创始人/运营总监
“派道客/Paddocker创始于一群热爱赛车，奔波于个大赛车赛车围场（Paddock）内的媒体人。派道客将全方位给海内外的车迷带着最前沿的F1赛车和汽车。让每一个车迷和车友都第一时间，感受到围内外和赛车赛事的精彩时刻。”
钱俊，联合创始人/主编
“随着我们的F1现场报道场次超过百场，以及身影遍布世界上最伟大赛车争夺的前线，‘派道客’的成员们已成为中文赛车运动报道的领先者。如今，派道客媒介平台的上线，我们也将更努力为用户带来最具可读性的报道。除了报道顶尖赛事，我们也将投身更多的汽车（赛车）文化的活动，以及性能汽车的报道，因为，我们相信这些也是用户们所不想错过的内容。”
商业合作联系：Peter Lyu peter@paddocker.com
媒体内容联系：Jun Qian jun@paddocker.com
Follow Us on Instagram
We are excited to announce the official launch of Paddocker (www.paddocker.com), a motorsport and performance car media platform at the start of the 70th Macau Grand Prix. The Paddocker brand made its debut appearance on several race cars participating in the Macau Grand Prix.
Paddocker was founded by a group of FIA permanent journalists and photographers from Greater China and around the world. The team aims to bring the excitement of motorsport racing to hundreds and millions of Chinese-speaking motorsport fans.
In the 2024 season, Paddocker is confirmed to provide media coverage at all FIA Formula 1 World Championship races, selected World Rally Championship (WRC), Formula E World Championship (FE), several classic 24-hour endurance events, and Goodwood Racing Festival. Our on-site journalists and photographers will bring the excitement inside and outside the paddock to our audience through articles, photos, and video content.
In addition, Paddocker will also provide media coverage for the newest and latest performance cars on our media platform.
Peter Lyu, Co-Founder/COO
"Paddocker is founded by a team of journalists passionate about motorsports, with decades of experience inside and outside of the paddock. Paddocker brings the latest F1 and motorsport events to motorsport enthusiasts around the world, so you will never miss an exciting moment around the track.”
Qian Jun, Co-Founder/Editor-in-Chief
“With decades of experience around the paddock and a presence on the front lines of the world’s greatest motorsport events, our Paddocker team members have become leaders in Chinese-language motorsport coverage. With the launch of our media platform today, we continue to devote ourselves to bringing the best content around motorsport and performance cars to our readers and followers.”
Business Inquiry: Peter Lyu peter@paddocker.com
Media Collaboration Inquiry: Jun Qian jun@paddocker.com
Follow Us on Instagram
Peter Lyu
Paddocker
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram