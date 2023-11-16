Submit Release
House Bill 1518 Printer's Number 1733

PENNSYLVANIA, November 16 - An Act authorizing the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, with the approval of the Governor, to grant and convey certain lands and improvements situate in the 47th Ward of the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County, to New Freedom Theatre, Inc.

