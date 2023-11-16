LaunchTech Communications Founder Wayne Schepens Expands Role at CyberRisk Alliance; Named Chief Market Analyst
Schepens will help ensure CRA remains at the forefront of emerging cybersecurity trends and categoriesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), the leading cybersecurity business intelligence company, has named Wayne Schepens Chief Cyber Market Analyst. In this expanded role, Schepens will contribute his deep knowledge of the cybersecurity industry to the company’s platforms, as well as to external consortiums, to further support CyberRisk Alliance’s efforts to educate, inspire, and engage the cyber community.
“We are thrilled to have Wayne fill this role for CRA,” said John Whelan, President at CRA. “With his advanced technical pedigree, and years working with emerging technology companies from across the world, Wayne has a proven track record of transforming complex concepts for practical use in the marketplace, analyst community and media.”
Schepens is a technical founder who launched one of the first threat intelligence companies, and brings decades of first-hand security, product, and marketing knowledge to CyberRisk Alliance’s leadership team. As Managing Director at LaunchTech Communications, which he founded in 2015, Schepens collaborates with some of the best and brightest leaders in the cybersecurity industry, including CISOs, to help today’s emerging security innovators differentiate product messaging and build credibility in crowded markets.
“I am eager to bring this role to life at CyberRisk Alliance,” said Schepens. “The cybersecurity market is a continuously evolving space that can be bolstered by greater overall transparency and knowledge sharing, and we intend to deliver that.”
Schepens’ technical roots grew from the Intelligence community, where he led several software development efforts for military and critical infrastructure partners. He holds a Master of Engineering degree from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Maritime College in electrical engineering.
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and innovative events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, TechExpo Top Secret, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, Cybersecurity Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, and LaunchTech Communications. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.
Jessica Vose
CyberRisk Alliance
press@cyberriskalliance.com