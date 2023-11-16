Regency Announces Exciting Development Within Property Management

Regency Properties, a commercial real estate company specializing in County Seat Communities, announces changes within the Property Management department.

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, USA, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regency Properties, a commercial real estate company specializing in County Seat Communities, announces changes happening within the Property Management department.Regency’s Property Management department has a few exciting developments that have taken place under the direction of Julie Hammack as Director of Property Management.Crystal Bassett has been promoted to Senior Property Manager. Crystal began her career with Regency in May 2023 as a Property Manager. In her new role she will be responsible for overseeing the maintenance and upkeep of Regency Properties, ensuring that properties are operating efficiently and tenant services for Regency’s commercial real estate shopping centers. Crystal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations and Advertising from the University of Southern Indiana.Angela Delancy has been promoted to Senior Property Manager. Angela began her career with Regency in March 2022 as a Property Management Coordinator and was promoted to Property Manager in April 2023. In her new role, she will be responsible for managing operations and tenant services for Regency’s commercial real estate shopping centers. Delancy is a graduate of St. Mary of the Woods College and holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a certification in Secondary Education and an emphasis in World History, Psychology, and US History.Brian Miller has joined the team and will take on the role of Maintenance Technician for the Ohio properties. In this role, he will perform maintenance repairs, service requests, and work orders on behalf of Regency Property Services. Brian most recently held the position of Automotive Technician with Harris Automotive and holds a MACS certification.Heather Routt has joined the team as a Property Management Coordinator. In this role, she will provide support to the property management department and assist in the development of a strategic plan for her assigned property portfolio. Heather recently held the position as an R and D lab technician at Uniseal.“We congratulate Crystal and Angela on their promotion and welcome Brian and Heather to the property management team” commented Julie Hammack, Director of Property Management.