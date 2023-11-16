Passionate Philanthropist Patrick Carroll Donates $1M to Global Organization Supporting Israel
Real estate mogul and philanthropist Patrick Carroll donated $1M in support of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces at the organization’s fundraiser.
I have and will always stand with Israel. I was compelled to make this million-dollar donation to support the FIDF.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate mogul and inspirational philanthropist Patrick Carroll donated $1M in support of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) at the organization’s sold-out fundraiser on November 13th in Miami, Florida. The generous contribution represents the entrepreneur’s ongoing efforts to change lives for the better and give back by supporting both community-centered and global causes.
— Patrick Caroll
This $1 million dollars is just part of a massive effort by Patrick Carroll and his new Foundation, The M Patrick Carroll Foundation provides support to underprivileged children, families, and organizations, enabling them to enhance their quality of life.
"I am blessed to be in a position in my life to be able to help make a difference in this world,” says Carroll. “I have and will always stand with Israel - and for this reason, I was compelled to make this million-dollar donation to support the FIDF.”
As an investor, Carroll who has worked for decades to establish a thriving real estate empire, the self-made mogul now turns much of his attention toward his true passion of helping those in need. What began at a local level contributing to food banks and hospitals making an impact on the fight against hunger, has since snowballed into financially supporting more than 50 humanitarian organizations worldwide - giving away millions in charitable donations.
For years, Carroll has also proudly served on the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, helping to directly shape the bright futures of children in Tampa, Florida. More recently, the dedicated father of three introduced his KICKZ FOR KIDS Campaign, to provide thousands of disadvantaged American youths with brand new sneakers and a huge boost of self-esteem. What makes his campaign unique is that it has no sponsors; Patrick Carroll funds it entirely through his own resources. The next KICKS FOR KIDS stop will be taking place this week at the Mar Vista Garden Boys and Girls Club of Santa Monica, in California.
After what happened on October 7th, the passionate entrepreneur was also inspired to support the wellbeing of those in Israel. The private Faena Forum event was hosted by Israeli businessman and former Raymond Weil USA President Benny Shabtai, along with Oren Alexander, co-founder of billion-dollar brokerage firm The Alexander Team. Carroll’s funds will support the FIDF’s mission: securing the survival of Israel by transforming young Israeli lives through empowering educational, financial, well-being, and cultural initiatives.
Learn more about Patrick Carroll and his philanthropic endeavors here.
About Patrick Carroll:
Patrick Carroll is the Founder and CEO of CARROLL and a nationally recognized leader in the real estate industry, spearheading over $11.5B in acquisitions and $6.7B in dispositions of multifamily real estate. A committed philanthropist, he serves on the Board of the Jesuit High School Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay. He is also a member of industry affiliates, donating to more than 50 charities worldwide with a focus on health, wellness, and early childhood development. As a father, Carroll strives to be a positive role model for his three sons while seeking to show younger generations there are multiple avenues to success. This commitment has created a personal mission to inspire the next generation of young entrepreneurs to prioritize a lifestyle of health and wellness as they pursue their most ambitious dreams.
About Friends of the Israel Defense Forces:
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) is a non-political, non-military organization that provides for the wellbeing of the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), veterans, and family members. Established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors, FIDF is a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation that operates 26 regional offices in the United States with headquarters in New York City. The organization’s vision is to secure the survival of Israel, providing a thriving homeland for Jews worldwide. Its mission is to transform the lives of the young men and women of the IDF through empowering educational, financial, well-being, and cultural initiatives.
###
Adriane Schwartz
M Patrick Carroll Foundation PR
+1 310-748-6031
email us here