Lachi Named National Trustee of The Recording Academy as RAMPD Leaders Secure Board Seats Across the Country

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist, advocate, and RAMPD founder Lachi has been elected to the National Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, making history as the first blind, openly disabled, and neurodivergent person to hold the position. Her election signals a major step forward for disability representation in music industry leadership.This milestone comes as several other members of the RAMPD professional network earn leadership roles across the Recording Academy’s regional chapters. Marsha Elle, a singer-songwriter who proudly identifies as bionic, is joining the Florida Board. Gabriela Gironas, a neurodivergent music professional and passionate industry voice, has been elected to the Los Angeles Board. Latin artist and lupus advocate Natalis Rubero returns to the New York Board after being re-elected. Atlanta-based musician and engineer Joey Stuckey, who is blind, has also been re-elected to the Atlanta Board. In Chicago, Shelby Lock, a proudly neurodivergent mix engineer, is re-elected, and Gaelynn Lea also appears to be re-elected, according to the Academy’s site.“I’m a blind, neurodivergent daughter of working-class African immigrants, and after so many ‘no’s in this industry, I created a space, through RAMPD, for us to finally hear some ‘yeses,’” said Lachi. “Being elected to the National Board is a pretty resounding yes for all of us.”The announcement arrives during Indie Week in New York, where RAMPD is hosting its signature DisCo House soiree in partnership with the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and Live Nation’s Ones To Watch initiative, with support from music tech sponsor Lutefish. The event is designed to bring together industry leaders, executives, and RAMPD professionals to celebrate strides in inclusion and access in music, featuring live performances by RAMPD artists, sign language interpreters, quiet spaces, zero-proof drinks, sensory-friendly swag, and accessible features throughout.“From Grammy-week in LA to Indie Week in New York and beyond, our DisCo Houses continue to bring industry powerhouses, creatives, and executives together in spaces that are not only high-profile but genuinely welcoming,” said RAMPD Secretary Kemal Gorey, a blind composer based in Istanbul. “Through RAMPD, I was able to collaborate on an upcoming track with the United Nations. RAMPD has become the home I didn’t know I was missing. We’re creating a new future for music—one that honors authenticity, artistry, and disability culture.”RAMPD, which stands for Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities, is a consultancy group and fast-growing global professional network working to equip the music industry with the resources and tools needed to empower working creatives and professionals with disabilities, neurodivergence, and chronic and mental health conditions. With more than 1,000 Community Members and close to 100 peer-vetted Professional Members, the organization is quickly becoming a vital force in reshaping the industry.Recent initiatives include:RAMPD Camp, the first songwriting camp built specifically for creators with disabilities, pairs them with hitmakers and A&R executivesAmbassadors on DEC, a speaker and performance bureau connecting trained disabled professionals with music festivals, conferences, and panelsRAMPD Stamp Trainings, cultural inclusion sessions designed for industry teams, crew, and staffDisCourse, a private monthly speaker series featuring major industry leadersMIX, a mentorship and accelerator program connecting music professionals with executive guidance and career tools“RAMPD’s partnership with the Recording Academy is changing the game,” said Reverend Chris Wylie, RAMPD Treasurer and member of the New York Chapter Advocacy Committee. “I’ve built new friendships, worked on collaborations, and found a deeper sense of purpose through this work. Inclusion strengthens everything.”“From twelve of us on a Zoom call to a global movement, it’s been an honor to be part of RAMPD’s growth,” said Joey Stuckey. “As a Governor and Professional Member, I’m proud to help amplify our community and bring this mission to more ears and more stages.”Looking ahead, RAMPD plans to expand its music camps, launch RAMPD Records to release collaborations from its creators, build its membership, and partner with more companies and festivals to book its Ambassadors and deliver its impactful RAMPD Stamp trainings across the industry.To learn more, visit RAMPD's official website and stay connected via social @rampd_up For press and media inquiries surrounding Lachi and RAMPD, contact Jade Umbrella PR.

