Kevin Haney and Ora T. Green to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Kevin Haney is Oscar & Emmy-winning make-up artist ("Driving Miss Daisy") and Ora Green is an Emmy-nominated hairstylist ("Star Trek: Nemesis") will be honored.

We are honored to recognize Kevin Haney & Ora Green for their contributions to the artistry of makeup and hairstyling, Their work is captured on the most memorable characters of film and TV.” — Julie Socash, MUAHS President.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Haney, Oscar®- and Emmy®- winning make-up artist best known for his work on Driving Miss Daisy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Hocus Pocus 2; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hairstylist known for her work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade and Good Times, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 11th Annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), presented by ARDELL®. The honors will be bestowed at the gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards honor artists with an extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry, and outstanding service to their union or their craft.

“We are honored to recognize Kevin Haney and Ora T. Green for their unprecedented contributions to the artistry of make-up and hair styling. Over their legendary careers, their work has been captured on the most memorable, whimsical, creative, and celebrated characters of film and television. We are incredibly proud to present them with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards,” said Julie Socash, President of the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild.

Additional awards will honor Distinguished Artisan, Vanguard Award honorees, and nominees for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater in 23 categories. Nominations for the MUAHS Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Final online voting will begin on Monday, January 22, 2024, and close on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Winners will be announced at the MUAHS Awards gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert: submissions.muahs@gmail.com.

About KEVIN HANEY, Journeyman Make-Up Artist:

With over 100 titles to his credit, legendary make-up artist Kevin Haney has won one Academy Award for his creative work on Driving Miss Daisy, and six Primetime Emmys (Primetime Glick, Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, The X Files, Kissinger and Nixon, The Show Formerly Known as the Martin Short Show, Mark Twain and Me), with 12 more nominations. He has two BAFTA nominations and has won one Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award, along with six more nominations.

Reflective of his impish sense of humor, Kevin’s eclectic resume comprises an impressive roster of box office blockbusters including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Dungeons & Dragons, Honor Among Thieves, Hocus Pocus (1 & 2), Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man, John Carter, Planet of the Apes (2001), Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Air Force One, The Shawshank Redemption, Mark Twain and Me, Death Becomes Her, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dick Tracy, Poltergeist III, Monsters, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and dozens more. His varied additional television credits include Perry Mason, Legion, Star Trek: Phase ll, Friends, and The Mandalorian, among many others. He has been the personal artist to Bette Midler, Jason Robards and Martin Short.

Kevin Haney began his career as a lab assistant to legendary Dick Smith on the feature film Altered States. As a Local 798 member, he worked on Saturday Night Live and maintained a staff position at NBC. Kevin created last-minute aging effects on Dan Aykroyd for Driving Miss Daisy which won the Oscar for Outstanding Makeup. Whether it’s the baby’s mustache on Addams Family Values or Martin Short’s Jiminy Glick in Primetime Glick, Haney’s characters always have a surprise of quirkiness in his creations. Though currently retired, he continues to consult and educate other makeup artists, always providing support to up-and-coming artists as well as veterans.

About ORA T. GREEN, Journeyman Hair Stylist:

Emmy-nominated journeyman hair stylist Ora T. Green has accumulated an impressive list of successes in a career that spans television and film. She was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and is known for her hairstyling expertise on the Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade, and the TV series Good Times.

She began her studio career working on popular TV sitcoms including Maude, One Day at a Time, Good Times, plus Ally McBeal, Snoops, Tour of Duty, and many more. Green transitioned into feature films and TV movies, and her notable credits include Driving Miss Daisy, Path to War, Hook, Thirteen Days, Supernova, Snoops, and Wayne’s World 2, among many others.

Green joined Local 706 in 1977 during the time the union was going through many transitions. She has been a trailblazing African-American woman who helped open the doors for other women. She quickly proved herself to be one of the most valuable and in-demand stylists who could handle any task with style, grace, and an infallible sense of humor.

The MUAHS “Behind the Slate” panels are produced by Dan Evans, IngleDodd Media:

Kevin Haney - 2024 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Honoree for Make-Up

https://vimeo.com/870103626?share=copy

Ora T. Green - 2024 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Honoree for Hair Styling

https://vimeo.com/870118115?share=copy

Check out the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards: Twitter Instagram. TikTok

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television, and now the internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions, and Disneyland theme parks. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

# # #

PRESS CONTACTS:

Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada

cheri@publicity4all.com • andy@publicity4all.com • 818.760.8995

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media

310.207.4410 • MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com

2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/

MUAHS AWARDS CONTACT:

Susan Cabral-Ebert • submissions.muahs@gmail.com

TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:

Marley Wittuck • marley.wittuck@gmail.com